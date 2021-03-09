QEP shareholder rejects Diamondback's proposed buyout offer

March 9 (Reuters) - QEP Resources Inc QEP.N shareholder Glazer Capital LLC on Tuesday rejected Diamondback Energy's FANG.O proposed acquisition of QEP, calling the deal value "materially inadequate."

Glazer Capital, which owns about 5.7% of QEP's outstanding shares, said it will reject the proposed acquisition at the special meeting next week and urged QEP shareholders to do the same.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

