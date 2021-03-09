US Markets
QEP shareholder rejects Diamondback's proposed buyout offer

QEP Resources Inc shareholder Glazer Capital LLC on Tuesday rejected Diamondback Energy's proposed acquisition of QEP, calling the deal value "materially inadequate."

Glazer Capital, which owns about 5.7% of QEP's outstanding shares, said it will reject the proposed acquisition at the special meeting next week and urged QEP shareholders to do the same.

