QEP Resources, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP):

-Earnings: $367.4 million in Q1 vs. -$116.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.54 in Q1 vs. -$0.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, QEP Resources, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.4 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.00 per share -Revenue: $225.8 million in Q1 vs. $280.6 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.