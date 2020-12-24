QEP Looks Good: Stock Adds 9.7% in Session

QEP Resources, Inc. QEP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 55.6% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for QEP. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



QEP currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

QEP Resources, Inc. Price

QEP Resources, Inc. price | QEP Resources, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is HighPoint Resources Corporation HPR, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.