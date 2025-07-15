QEP Co. Inc. Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - QEP Co. Inc. (QEPC.PK) announced earnings for first quarter of $4.44 million

The company's earnings totaled $4.44 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $4.47 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $61.53 million from $63.52 million last year.

QEP Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.44 Mln. vs. $4.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $61.53 Mln vs. $63.52 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.