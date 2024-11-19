QEM Limited Reports AGM Success and Director Changes

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

QEM Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its recent AGM, including the approval of a 10% placement facility. The company also reported the resignation of director Tony Pearson, aligning with the completion of a crucial project scoping study and capital raising efforts. This marks a significant step for QEM as it aims to advance its Julia Creek Project, a major vanadium and oil shale resource in Queensland.

