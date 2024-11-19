News & Insights

Stocks

QEM Limited Reports AGM Success and Director Changes

November 19, 2024 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

QEM Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its recent AGM, including the approval of a 10% placement facility. The company also reported the resignation of director Tony Pearson, aligning with the completion of a crucial project scoping study and capital raising efforts. This marks a significant step for QEM as it aims to advance its Julia Creek Project, a major vanadium and oil shale resource in Queensland.

For further insights into AU:QEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.