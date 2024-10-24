News & Insights

QEM Limited Raises $2.76 Million for Julia Creek Project

October 24, 2024 — 10:31 pm EDT

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

QEM Limited successfully completed a renounceable entitlement offer, raising approximately $2.76 million to support its Julia Creek Project, a significant vanadium and oil shale resource in Queensland. The funds will be used to advance pre-feasibility studies and environmental assessments, demonstrating strong shareholder and director confidence in the venture. This financial move positions QEM to potentially become a key player in the energy fuels and vanadium sectors.

