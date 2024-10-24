QEM Limited Raises $2.76 Million for Julia Creek Project

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

QEM Limited successfully completed a renounceable entitlement offer, raising approximately $2.76 million to support its Julia Creek Project, a significant vanadium and oil shale resource in Queensland. The funds will be used to advance pre-feasibility studies and environmental assessments, demonstrating strong shareholder and director confidence in the venture. This financial move positions QEM to potentially become a key player in the energy fuels and vanadium sectors.

For further insights into AU:QEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.