QEM Limited Issues Over 20 Million Unquoted Securities

October 24, 2024 — 11:23 pm EDT

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

QEM Limited has announced the issuance of 20,769,014 unquoted securities set to expire in September 2026. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors should take note of these developments as they could have implications for QEM’s market strategy and future growth.

