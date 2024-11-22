QEM Limited Issues New Performance Rights and Options

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.
QEM Limited has announced the issuance of 2,250,000 performance rights and 2,500,000 unlisted options with varying expiration dates, offering potential growth opportunities for investors. The securities are unquoted and are part of previously disclosed transactions. Investors may find these new securities of interest as they consider QEM’s strategic financial maneuvers.
