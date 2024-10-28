QEM Limited Director Increases Stake Amid Entitlement Offer

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

QEM Limited has announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Daniel Harris. As part of the company’s Entitlement Offer, Harris acquired 357,143 ordinary shares and 178,571 quoted options, enhancing his stake in the company. This move indicates a positive alignment of interests between the director and the shareholders.

