QEM Limited Announces New Securities Issuance Plan

QEM Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 5.5 million unlisted options and performance rights, set to take place on November 21, 2024. These include 1 million unlisted options expiring in October 2027 and 1.5 million expiring in July 2028, both with an exercise price of $0.14, along with 3 million performance rights. This strategic move is poised to attract investor interest and potentially enhance QEM’s market position.

