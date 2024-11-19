News & Insights

QEM Limited Announces Director Departure and Interest Changes

November 19, 2024 — 09:19 pm EST

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

QEM Limited has announced the resignation of Director Tony Pearson, effective November 20, 2024. Pearson held various performance rights and securities, including 150,000 performance rights tied to a strategic investor role. His interests also included 357,143 ordinary shares through Ciao! Punto Pty Limited.

