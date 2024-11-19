QEM Limited Announces Director Departure and Interest Changes

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

QEM Limited has announced the resignation of Director Tony Pearson, effective November 20, 2024. Pearson held various performance rights and securities, including 150,000 performance rights tied to a strategic investor role. His interests also included 357,143 ordinary shares through Ciao! Punto Pty Limited.

For further insights into AU:QEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.