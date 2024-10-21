QEM Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Details

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

QEM Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 20, 2024, in Brisbane. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by submitting proxy votes and questions in advance through the company’s website. The meeting will address key shareholder issues, emphasizing the importance of shareholder engagement in the decision-making process.

