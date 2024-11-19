News & Insights

QEM Limited Advances Julia Creek Project Plans

November 19, 2024 — 07:59 pm EST

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

QEM Limited is moving forward with its Julia Creek Vanadium and Energy Project, acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land. The company emphasizes the importance of independent assessment for potential investors, as the presentation doesn’t offer all necessary information for investment decisions.

