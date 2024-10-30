QEM Limited Advances Julia Creek Project Ambitions

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

QEM Limited has announced promising results from its Scoping Study for the Julia Creek Vanadium and Oil Shale Project, highlighting robust economic outcomes and significant progress toward pre-feasibility. The project, located in Northwest Queensland, is one of the world’s largest vanadium and oil shale deposits, and recent administrative advancements mark important steps toward environmental approval. This development positions QEM strategically within the rich North West Minerals Province, enhancing its potential for future growth.

