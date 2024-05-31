Qeeka Home Invests in New Wealth Product

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. (HK:1739) has released an update.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. has announced a significant financial move by subscribing to a new wealth management product from SPDB, investing RMB 30 million of its internal idle funds. This strategic investment, expected to yield a minimum annualized return of 1.20%, is part of the company’s efforts to secure better returns compared to traditional bank savings, without compromising their operational funds or working capital. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction according to the Listing Rules, due to its size relative to the company’s operations.

For further insights into HK:1739 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.