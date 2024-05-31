News & Insights

Qeeka Home Invests in New Wealth Product

May 31, 2024 — 12:09 am EDT

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. (HK:1739) has released an update.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. has announced a significant financial move by subscribing to a new wealth management product from SPDB, investing RMB 30 million of its internal idle funds. This strategic investment, expected to yield a minimum annualized return of 1.20%, is part of the company’s efforts to secure better returns compared to traditional bank savings, without compromising their operational funds or working capital. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction according to the Listing Rules, due to its size relative to the company’s operations.

