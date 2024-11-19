Qeeka Home Announces Diverse Board and Governance Structure

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. (HK:1739) has released an update.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. has announced its board of directors, highlighting a diverse mix of executive, non-executive, and independent roles. The board is led by Chairman Mr. DENG Huajin and features a structured committee system to manage audit, risk, remuneration, and nominations. This strategic governance framework aims to enhance company oversight and decision-making processes.

