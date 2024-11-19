Qeeka Home Announces Board Changes with New Appointment

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. (HK:1739) has released an update.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. has announced a change in its board of directors, with Mr. Zhou Wei being appointed as a non-executive director and Mr. Li Gabriel stepping down to focus on other business interests. Mr. Zhou brings extensive experience in finance and investment, having served as investment director at Orchid Asia Group Management Limited.

