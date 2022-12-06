QDF Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the QDF ETF (Symbol: QDF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.04, changing hands as low as $53.63 per share. QDF shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QDF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QDF's low point in its 52 week range is $46.83 per share, with $61.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.77.

