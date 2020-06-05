QDF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the QDF ETF (Symbol: QDF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.17, changing hands as high as $44.65 per share. QDF shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QDF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QDF's low point in its 52 week range is $30.339 per share, with $49.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.50.

