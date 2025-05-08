$QDEL stock is up 36% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QDEL stock has now risen 36% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $75,844,028 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QDEL:
$QDEL Insider Trading Activity
$QDEL insiders have traded $QDEL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QDEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GROUP INC. CARLYLE sold 8,260,183 shares for an estimated $291,700,102
- BRIAN J. BLASER (President and CEO) purchased 6,033 shares for an estimated $249,878
$QDEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $QDEL stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CARLYLE GROUP INC. removed 8,260,183 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $367,991,152
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,840,667 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,001,714
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 1,614,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,912,476
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,439,293 shares (+71.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,120,503
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,350,000 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,142,499
- MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP removed 1,033,382 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,037,168
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 764,900 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,076,295
$QDEL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QDEL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
