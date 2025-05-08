$QDEL stock is up 36% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QDEL stock has now risen 36% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $75,844,028 of trading volume.

$QDEL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QDEL:

$QDEL insiders have traded $QDEL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QDEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP INC. CARLYLE sold 8,260,183 shares for an estimated $291,700,102

BRIAN J. BLASER (President and CEO) purchased 6,033 shares for an estimated $249,878

$QDEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $QDEL stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QDEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QDEL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

