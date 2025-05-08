Stocks
QDEL

$QDEL stock is up 36% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 08, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$QDEL stock has now risen 36% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $75,844,028 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $QDEL:

$QDEL Insider Trading Activity

$QDEL insiders have traded $QDEL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QDEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GROUP INC. CARLYLE sold 8,260,183 shares for an estimated $291,700,102
  • BRIAN J. BLASER (President and CEO) purchased 6,033 shares for an estimated $249,878

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QDEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $QDEL stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CARLYLE GROUP INC. removed 8,260,183 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $367,991,152
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,840,667 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,001,714
  • MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 1,614,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,912,476
  • INVESCO LTD. added 1,439,293 shares (+71.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,120,503
  • RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,350,000 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,142,499
  • MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP removed 1,033,382 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,037,168
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 764,900 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,076,295

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$QDEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QDEL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QDEL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QDEL forecast page.

You can track data on $QDEL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

QDEL

