QDB launches guarantee programme to facilitate interest-free bank loans

CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) - Qatar Development Bank has launched a national programme to provide guarantees to local banks to grant interest-free loans to companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency QNA said on Sunday.

The move came under the direction of Qatar's emir and in cooperation with ministry of finance, the central bank and all banks operating in the country, QNA added.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Pravin Char)

