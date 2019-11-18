QD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Qudian Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre (Symbol: QD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.98, changing hands as low as $5.66 per share. Qudian Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre shares are currently trading down about 20.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QD's low point in its 52 week range is $4.16 per share, with $9.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.95.

