QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 Discloses $198.52K Position in Zurich Insurance Group (SIX:ZURN)

Fintel reports that QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 414.27K shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (SIX:ZURN) valued at $198.52K.

In their previous filing dated February 27, 2023 they reported 441.45K shares, a decrease of 6.16%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zurich Insurance Group is 474.81. The forecasts range from a low of 338.35 to a high of $556.84. The average price target represents an increase of 12.67% from its latest reported closing price of 421.40.

The projected annual revenue for Zurich Insurance Group is 68,158MM, an increase of 62.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 39.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurich Insurance Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURN is 0.66%, a decrease of 4.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 28,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,463K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,525K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 5.46% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,276K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares, representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 5.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,958K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 2.13% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,782K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 1,133K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 32.78% over the last quarter.

Zurich Insurance Group Maintains 5.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.70%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

