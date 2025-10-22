QCR Holdings (QCRH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

QCR Holdings (QCRH) reported $101.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.8%. EPS of $2.17 for the same period compares to $1.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73, the EPS surprise was +25.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) : 55.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 55.4%.

: 55.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 55.4%. Net interest margin (GAAP) : 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $8.58 billion compared to the $8.55 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $8.58 billion compared to the $8.55 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases : 0.1% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $36.65 million compared to the $26.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $36.65 million compared to the $26.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. Gains on sales of residential real estate loans : $0.53 million versus $0.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $0.53 million versus $0.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Capital markets revenue : $23.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14 million.

: $23.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14 million. Deposit service fees : $2.23 million compared to the $2.2 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.23 million compared to the $2.2 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $64.8 million versus $64.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $64.8 million versus $64.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP): $75.66 million compared to the $74.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how QCR Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of QCR Holdings have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

