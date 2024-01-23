QCR Holdings (QCRH) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from QCR Holdings (QCRH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, indicating a decline of 25.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $81.57 million, representing a decrease of 5.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some QCR Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)' should arrive at 58.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 57.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest margin (GAAP)' at 3.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' of $7.66 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.15 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total noninterest income' to reach $23.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.22 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $55.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $65.22 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP)' will reach $63.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $70.77 million in the same quarter last year.



QCR Holdings shares have witnessed a change of -5.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), QCRH is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

