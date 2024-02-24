QCR Holdings (QCRH) Price Target Increased by 9.88% to 72.62

The average one-year price target for QCR Holdings (NasdaqGM:QCRH) has been revised to 72.62 / share. This is an increase of 9.88% from the prior estimate of 66.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 77.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.19% from the latest reported closing price of 57.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in QCR Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCRH is 0.16%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 13,580K shares. The put/call ratio of QCRH is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 578K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 41.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 78.24% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 548K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing a decrease of 19.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 10.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 515K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 404K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 25.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 40.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 389K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 15.13% over the last quarter.

QCR Holding Background Information

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 24 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.3 billion in loans and $4.6 billion in deposits.

