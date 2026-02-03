QCR Holdings (QCRH) Price Target Increased by 11.63% to 104.30

The average one-year price target for QCR Holdings (NasdaqGM:QCRH) has been revised to $104.30 / share. This is an increase of 11.63% from the prior estimate of $93.43 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $113.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.98% from the latest reported closing price of $92.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in QCR Holdings. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 12.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCRH is 0.20%, an increase of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 15,465K shares. The put/call ratio of QCRH is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kennedy Capital Management holds 695K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing an increase of 51.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 115.01% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 527K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 514K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 418K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares , representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 48.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 415K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 10.39% over the last quarter.

