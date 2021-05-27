QCR Holdings (QCRH) Announces Plan to Resume Share Buybacks

QCR Holdings, Inc. QCRH has announced plans to resume repurchase of shares. The buyback plan, initially authorized on Feb 13, 2020, still has 699,068 shares outstanding.

On account of coronavirus-induced mayhem, the company had suspended share repurchases under the program since Mar 16, 2020.

The timing and amount of QCR Holdings’ common stock that are repurchased under this program will be gauged by management, based on its appraisal of market factors and other conditions. Such repurchases are likely to be carried out either via open market operations or privately-negotiated transactions.

“This share repurchase program reflects the Company’s commitment to enhancing value for our shareholders,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “The plan provides us with another tool to best allocate capital. We continue to deliver strong financial performance, and reinstating this program gives us the opportunity to buy back shares and build long-term value.”

QCR Holdings has a solid balance sheet. As of Mar 31, the company had a total debt of $188.6 million, higher than the cash and cash equivalents balance of $78.8 million. However, at the end of second-quarter 2020, QCR Holdings’ total debt to total capital of 23% improved sequentially and was lower than the industry average of 33.7%. Thus, given the strong balance sheet, the company will likely be able to sustain the current level of capital-deployment activities.

Moreover, the company’s return on equity (ROE) supports its growth potential. Its ROE currently stands at 11.92%, higher than the industry average of 11.36%. This shows that it is more efficient than its peers in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Similar Moves by Other Banks

Over the past few months, several banks have announced new share-repurchase programs. Some of these are The Bank of Princeton BPRN, Amerant Bancorp Inc. AMTB and Cathay General Bancorp CATY.

Bank of Princeton’s board of directors authorized repurchase of 339,788 shares worth up to $10.4 million this year. Amerant Bancorp announced a new share repurchase program authorizing $40 million worth of its Class B common stock. Further, Cathay General Bancorp’s board of directors has authorized the buyback of up to $75 million worth of shares, with no expiration date.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.