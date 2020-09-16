QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QCRH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that QCRH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.35, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QCRH was $29.35, representing a -34.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.76 and a 31.11% increase over the 52 week low of $22.39.

QCRH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). QCRH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports QCRH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.64%, compared to an industry average of -20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QCRH Dividend History page.

