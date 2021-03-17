QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QCRH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that QCRH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of QCRH was $46.62, representing a -5.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.49 and a 108.26% increase over the 52 week low of $22.39.

QCRH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). QCRH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.79. Zacks Investment Research reports QCRH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.2%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QCRH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.