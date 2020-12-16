QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QCRH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that QCRH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.52, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QCRH was $40.52, representing a -9.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.76 and a 81.01% increase over the 52 week low of $22.39.

QCRH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). QCRH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.64. Zacks Investment Research reports QCRH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.01%, compared to an industry average of -13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QCRH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to QCRH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have QCRH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 24.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of QCRH at 1.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.