QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased QCRH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that QCRH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.13, the dividend yield is .44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QCRH was $54.13, representing a -11.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.19 and a 43.54% increase over the 52 week low of $37.71.

QCRH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). QCRH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.64. Zacks Investment Research reports QCRH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 56.44%, compared to an industry average of 30.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the qcrh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

