Stocks
QCRH

QCR Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with $25.8 Million Net Income and Strong Deposit Growth

April 22, 2025 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

QCR Holdings reports Q1 2025 net income of $25.8 million, strong deposit growth, and improved capital ratios.

Quiver AI Summary

QCR Holdings, Inc. reported a net income of $25.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease from the previous quarter's $30.2 million. Adjusted net income was $26.0 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, down from $32.8 million and $1.93 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Key highlights include a 20% annualized growth in core deposits, a 14% increase in wealth management revenue, and an improved tangible book value per share by $1.43. The company's net interest margin on a tax-equivalent yield basis rose slightly to 3.41%, aided by disciplined expense management, which lowered noninterest expenses by 13% from the prior quarter. While loan growth continued, the company noted an increase in nonperforming assets and an effective tax rate that dropped to 1% due to tax benefits. Looking ahead, the company anticipates continued margin expansion and a loan growth forecast of 4% to 6% for Q2.

Potential Positives

  • Net income of $25.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share demonstrates profitability despite a slight decline from the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted NIM (TEY) increased to 3.41%, indicating effective management of interest income relative to interest expense.
  • Core deposit growth of 20% annualized reflects strong customer confidence and market share expansion.
  • Tangible book value per share grew by $1.43, or 11% annualized, indicating improved shareholder value and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Quarterly net income decreased by $4.5 million compared to the previous quarter, indicating a potential decline in financial performance.
  • Noninterest income dropped significantly from $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a substantial decrease in revenue streams.
  • Loan growth guidance was suspended for the full year due to macroeconomic uncertainty, which may signal concerns about future business conditions and lending activities.

FAQ

What were QCR Holdings' net income and EPS for Q1 2025?

QCR Holdings reported a net income of $25.8 million and EPS of $1.52 for Q1 2025.

How did QCR Holdings' adjusted net income change in Q1 2025?

Adjusted net income for Q1 2025 was $26.0 million, compared to $32.8 million in Q4 2024.

What is the adjusted net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The adjusted net interest margin (TEY) was 3.41% in Q1 2025, slightly up from the previous quarter.

How much did core deposits grow in the first quarter?

Core deposits increased by $332.2 million, or 20% annualized, during the first quarter of 2025.

What is the expected effective tax rate for Q2 2025?

The effective tax rate is projected to be between 6% and 8% for Q2 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$QCRH Insider Trading Activity

$QCRH insiders have traded $QCRH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NICOLE A LEE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) purchased 1,094 shares for an estimated $85,840
  • NICK W ANDERSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $55,305.
  • JAMES D. KLEIN (President, CRBT) sold 630 shares for an estimated $46,242

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QCRH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $QCRH stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




First Quarter 2025 Highlights





  • Net income of $25.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share




  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $26.0 million, or $1.53 per diluted share




  • Adjusted NIM (TEY) (non-GAAP) expanded to 3.41%




  • Robust core deposit growth of 20% annualized




  • Wealth management revenue growth of 14% annualized




  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) grew $1.43, or 11% annualized




  • TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved 15 basis points to 9.70%






MOLINE, Ill., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $25.8 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.52 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $30.2 million and diluted EPS of $1.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024.



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2025 were $26.0 million and $1.53, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $32.8 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.93. For the first quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $26.9 million, and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.59.

For the Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


$ in millions (except per share data)

2025

2024

2024

Net Income
$
25.8
$
30.2
$
26.7

Diluted EPS
$
1.52
$
1.77
$
1.58

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*
$
26.0
$
32.8
$
26.9

Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*
$
1.53
$
1.93
$
1.59










*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.



“Our first quarter results were highlighted by margin expansion, robust deposit growth, and disciplined expense management. We also had another quarter of strong wealth management revenue growth,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance was further bolstered by continued loan growth while maintaining our excellent asset quality, further strengthening our capital levels, and significantly increasing our tangible book value per share.”




Margin Performance Continues



Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $60.0 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, but increased slightly when adjusted for fewer days in the first quarter.



Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.95% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.42% for the first quarter, as compared to 2.95% and 3.43% for the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.41% for the first quarter of 2025 increased one basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.



“Our adjusted NIM, on a tax equivalent yield basis, increased one basis point from the fourth quarter of 2024 and was within our guidance range, overpowering the dilution from the impact of expired interest rate caps,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “Absent the impact from the interest rate caps, our adjusted NIM TEY expanded by five basis points. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued margin expansion and are guiding to second quarter adjusted NIM TEY in the range from static to an increase of four basis points, assuming no Federal Reserve rate cuts,” added Mr. Gipple.




Noninterest Income Driven by Capital Markets and Wealth Management Revenue



Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was influenced by macroeconomic factors, particularly affecting our low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) lending business and its associated capital markets revenue. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $16.9 million, down from $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company generated $6.5 million of capital markets revenue during the first quarter, compared to $20.6 million in the prior quarter.



“Our capital markets business was affected by macroeconomic uncertainty. Despite this, demand for affordable housing remains significant. The lower first quarter results in this sector should lead to a larger pipeline for future transactions. Our capital markets activity for the second quarter is normalizing as clients adjust to the current environment,” said Mr. Helling. “As a result, we continue to expect our capital markets revenue to be in a range of $50 to $60 million over the next four quarters. We believe the long-term demand and our growing backlog for new deals will support the sustainability of our LIHTC lending program,” added Mr. Helling.



“Additionally, our wealth management business remained strong in the first quarter of 2025, generating annualized revenue growth of 14% for the quarter driven by growth in new client accounts and assets under management. We expect continued strong growth in this business to be fueled by the strategic investments we made in our Southwest Missouri and Central Iowa markets,” said Mr. Gipple.




Significant Noninterest Expense Reduction



Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $46.5 million, a decrease compared to $53.5 million for the fourth quarter and $50.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $7.0 million linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to lower salary and employee benefits expenses associated with reduced variable compensation.



“Our noninterest expense decreased by 13% during the quarter, primarily due to lower capital markets revenue and its impact on our variable compensation. As a result, expenses were well below the guided range of $52 to $55 million highlighting our expense flexibility,” said Mr. Gipple. “The Company’s efficiency ratio was 60.54% in the first quarter. For the second quarter of 2025 we expect noninterest expense to be in the range of $50 to $53 million which assumes both capital markets revenue and loan growth are within our guidance range,” added Mr. Gipple.




Exceptionally Low Effective Tax Rate



The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 1%, down from 9% in the prior quarter. The linked quarter decline is primarily due to a combination of the tax benefits from equity compensation in the first quarter, new state tax credit investments, and lower pre-tax income from lower capital markets revenue. “These factors decreased the mix of our taxable income relative to our tax-exempt income. Our tax-exempt loan and bond portfolios have consistently helped us maintain our low tax liability benefiting our shareholders,” said Mr. Gipple. “Given a more normalized mix of revenue, we expect our effective tax rate to be in the range of 6% to 8% for the second quarter of 2025,” added Mr. Gipple.




Robust Deposit Growth



During the first quarter of 2025, core deposits increased by $332.2 million, or 20% annualized, which allowed the Company to decrease brokered deposits by $56.0 million, and overnight FHLB advances by $140 million. Gross loans and leases held for investment as a percentage of total deposits ratio improved to 92.96% from 96.05% from the prior quarter. “Our deposit growth this quarter reflects our strong execution in expanding market share and deepening relationships with both new and existing clients in our core markets,” added Mr. Helling.




Continued Loan Growth



In the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s total loans and leases held for investment grew by $38.9 million to $6.8 billion. “Loan growth was 4% annualized when adding back the impact from the runoff of m2 Equipment Finance loans. First quarter loan activity was influenced by heightened macroeconomic uncertainty and elevated payoffs. We anticipate that the slowdown in our LIHTC business during this period should lead to a larger pipeline of future activity driven by the ongoing significant demand for low-income housing,” stated Mr. Helling.



“Due to heightened uncertainty, we are suspending our full-year loan growth guidance. Instead, we are providing guidance for the second quarter of 2025, projecting an annualized growth rate of 4% to 6%,” added Mr. Helling.




Asset Quality Remains Excellent



The Company’s nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio was 0.53% on March 31, 2025, up three basis points from the prior quarter. NPAs totaled $48.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025, a $2.6 million increase from the prior quarter. The increase in NPAs during the first quarter was primarily due to the addition of three specific loans, partially offset by the payoff of our largest NPA in January.



The Company’s total criticized loans, a leading indicator of asset quality, declined by $18.2 million on a linked-quarter basis, and the ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of March 31, 2025, improved to 2.06%, as compared to 2.34% as of December 31, 2024. This $18.2 million reduction marks the Company’s lowest criticized loan ratio in five years.



The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $4.2 million during the quarter, representing a decline of $0.9 million from the prior quarter. The reduction in the provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily due to lower loan growth and a decrease in total criticized balances. Net charge-offs were also $4.2 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.8 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was unchanged from the prior quarter at 1.32%.




Strong Tangible Book Value and Regulatory Capital Growth



The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $1.43, or 11% annualized, during the first quarter of 2025 due to the combination of strong earnings, a modest dividend, and negligible changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”).



As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) increased 15 basis points to 9.70%. The improvement in TCE (non-GAAP) was driven by strong earnings as AOCI remained consistent during the quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.16% and the common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 10.26% due to solid earnings growth and modest loan growth during the quarter. By comparison, these ratios were 9.55%, 14.10%, and 10.03%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. The Company remains focused on maintaining strong regulatory capital and targeting TCE (non-GAAP) in the top quartile of its peer group.




Conference Call Details



The Company will host anearnings callwebcast tomorrow, April 23, 2025, at Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through April 30, 2025. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 7198237. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at

www.qcrh.com

. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.




About Us



QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $9.2 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in loans and $7.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at

www.qcrh.com

.





Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.



This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.




A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, trade wars and changes to immigration policy; (ii) changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies (including those concerning the Company’s general business); (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxiv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.



Contact:


Todd A. Gipple


President


Chief Financial Officer


(309) 743-7745




tgipple@qcrh.com

QCR Holding, Inc.


Consolidated Financial Highlights


(Unaudited)











As of




March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,




2025

2024

2024

2024

2024











(dollars in thousands)










CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET













Cash and due from banks
$
98,994

$
91,732

$
103,840

$
92,173

$
80,988


Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

225,716


170,592


159,159


102,262


77,020


Securities, net of allowance for credit losses

1,220,717


1,200,435


1,146,046


1,033,199


1,031,861


Loans receivable held for sale (1)

2,025


2,143


167,047


246,124


275,344


Loans/leases receivable held for investment

6,821,142


6,782,261


6,661,755


6,608,262


6,372,992


Allowance for credit losses

(90,354
)

(89,841
)

(86,321
)

(87,706
)

(84,470
)


Intangibles

10,400


11,061


11,751


12,441


13,131


Goodwill

138,595


138,595


138,596


139,027


139,027


Derivatives

180,997


186,781


261,913


194,354


183,888


Other assets

544,547


532,271


524,779


531,855


509,768



Total assets

$

9,152,779


$

9,026,030


$

9,088,565


$

8,871,991


$

8,599,549









Total deposits
$
7,337,390

$
7,061,187

$
6,984,633

$
6,764,667

$
6,806,775


Total borrowings

429,921


569,532


660,344


768,671


489,633


Derivatives

206,925


214,823


285,769


221,798


211,677


Other liabilities

155,796


183,101


181,199


180,536


184,122


Total stockholders' equity

1,022,747


997,387


976,620


936,319


907,342



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

9,152,779


$

9,026,030


$

9,088,565


$

8,871,991


$

8,599,549










ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO






Loan/lease mix: (2)






Commercial and industrial - revolving
$
388,479

$
387,991

$
387,409

$
362,115

$
326,129


Commercial and industrial - other

1,231,198


1,295,961


1,321,053


1,370,561


1,374,333


Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC

212,921


218,971


89,028


92,637


96,276


Total commercial and industrial

1,832,598


1,902,923


1,797,490


1,825,313


1,796,738


Commercial real estate, owner occupied

599,488


605,993


622,072


633,596


621,069


Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied

1,040,281


1,077,852


1,103,694


1,082,457


1,055,089


Construction and land development

403,001


395,557


342,335


331,454


410,918


Construction and land development - LIHTC

1,016,207


917,986


913,841


750,894


738,609


Multi-family

289,782


303,662


324,090


329,239


296,245


Multi-family - LIHTC

888,517


828,448


973,682


1,148,244


1,007,321


Direct financing leases

14,773


17,076


19,241


25,808


28,089


1-4 family real estate

592,127


588,179


587,512


583,542


563,358


Consumer

146,393


146,728


144,845


143,839


130,900


Total loans/leases
$
6,823,167

$
6,784,404

$
6,828,802

$
6,854,386

$
6,648,336


Less allowance for credit losses

90,354


89,841


86,321


87,706


84,470



Net loans/leases

$

6,732,813


$

6,694,563


$

6,742,481


$

6,766,680


$

6,563,866

















ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO






Securities mix:






U.S. government sponsored agency securities
$
17,487

$
20,591

$
18,621

$
20,101

$
14,442


Municipal securities

1,003,985


971,567


965,810


885,046


884,469


Residential mortgage-backed and related securities

43,194


50,042


53,488


54,708


56,071


Asset backed securities

7,764


9,224


10,455


12,721


14,285


Other securities

66,105


65,745


39,190


38,464


40,539


Trading securities (3)

82,445


83,529


58,685


22,362


22,258


Total securities
$
1,220,980

$
1,200,698

$
1,146,249

$
1,033,402

$
1,032,064


Less allowance for credit losses

263


263


203


203


203



Net securities

$

1,220,717


$

1,200,435


$

1,146,046


$

1,033,199


$

1,031,861










ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS






Deposit mix:






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
963,851

$
921,160

$
969,348

$
956,445

$
955,167


Interest-bearing demand deposits

5,119,601


4,828,216


4,715,087


4,644,918


4,714,555


Time deposits

951,606


953,496


942,847


859,593


875,491


Brokered deposits

302,332


358,315


357,351


303,711


261,562



Total deposits

$

7,337,390


$

7,061,187


$

6,984,633


$

6,764,667


$

6,806,775










ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS






Borrowings mix:






Term FHLB advances
$
145,383

$
145,383

$
145,383

$
135,000

$
135,000


Overnight FHLB advances

-


140,000


230,000


350,000


70,000


Other short-term borrowings

2,050


1,800


2,750


1,600


2,700


Subordinated notes

233,595


233,489


233,383


233,276


233,170


Junior subordinated debentures

48,893


48,860


48,828


48,795


48,763



Total borrowings

$

429,921


$

569,532


$

660,344


$

768,671


$

489,633








(1
)
Loans with a fair value of $0 million, $0 million, $165.9 million, $243.2 million and $274.8 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

(2
)
Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.2 billion at March 31, 2025.

(3
)
Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































QCR Holding, Inc.


Consolidated Financial Highlights


(Unaudited)











For the Quarter Ended




March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,




2025

2024

2024

2024

2024











(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









INCOME STATEMENT






Interest income

$
116,673

$
121,642

$
125,420

$
119,746
$
115,049

Interest expense


56,687


60,438


65,698


63,583

60,350

Net interest income


59,986


61,204


59,722


56,163

54,699

Provision for credit losses


4,234


5,149


3,484


5,496

2,969


Net interest income after provision for credit losses


$

55,752


$

56,055


$

56,238


$

50,667

$

51,730















Trust fees (1)

$
3,686

$
3,456

$
3,270

$
3,103
$
3,199

Investment advisory and management fees (1)


1,254


1,320


1,229


1,214

1,101

Deposit service fees


2,183


2,228


2,294


1,986

2,022

Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net


297


734


385


540

382

Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net


61


49


-


12

24

Capital markets revenue


6,516


20,552


16,290


17,758

16,457

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance


524


797


814


2,964

868

Debit card fees


1,488


1,555


1,575


1,571

1,466

Correspondent banking fees


614


560


507


510

512

Loan related fee income


898


950


949


962

836

Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities


(1,007
)

(1,781
)

(886
)

51

(163
)

Other


378


205


730


218

154


Total noninterest income


$

16,892


$

30,625


$

27,157


$

30,889

$

26,858















Salaries and employee benefits

$
27,364

$
33,610

$
31,637

$
31,079
$
31,860

Occupancy and equipment expense


6,455


6,354


6,168


6,377

6,514

Professional and data processing fees


5,144


5,480


4,457


4,823

4,613

Restructuring expense


-


-


1,954


-

-

FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees


1,970


1,934


1,711


1,854

1,945

Loan/lease expense


381


513


587


151

378

Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate


(9
)

23


(42
)

28

(30
)

Advertising and marketing


1,613


1,886


2,124


1,565

1,483

Communication and data connectivity


290


345


333


318

401

Supplies


207


252


278


259

275

Bank service charges


596


635


603


622

568

Correspondent banking expense


329


328


325


363

305

Intangibles amortization


661


691


690


690

690

Goodwill impairment


-


-


431


-

-

Payment card processing


594


516


785


706

646

Trust expense


357


381


395


379

425

Other


587


551


1,129


674

617


Total noninterest expense


$

46,539


$

53,499


$

53,565


$

49,888

$

50,690









Net income before income taxes


$

26,105


$

33,181


$

29,830


$

31,668

$

27,898

Federal and state income tax expense


308


2,956


2,045


2,554

1,172


Net income


$

25,797


$

30,225


$

27,785


$

29,114

$

26,726








Basic EPS

$
1.53

$
1.80

$
1.65

$
1.73
$
1.59

Diluted EPS

$
1.52

$
1.77

$
1.64

$
1.72
$
1.58















Weighted average common shares outstanding


16,900,785


16,871,652


16,846,200


16,814,814

16,783,348

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

17,013,992


17,024,481


16,982,400


16,921,854

16,910,675








(1) Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































QCR Holding, Inc.




Consolidated Financial Highlights




(Unaudited)











As of and for the Quarter Ended




March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,




2025

2024

2024

2024

2024











(dollars in thousands, except per share data)










COMMON SHARE DATA






Common shares outstanding

16,920,363


16,882,045


16,861,108


16,824,985


16,807,056


Book value per common share (1)
$
60.44

$
59.08

$
57.92

$
55.65

$
53.99


Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)
$
51.64

$
50.21

$
49.00

$
46.65

$
44.93


Closing stock price
$
71.32

$
80.64

$
74.03

$
60.00

$
60.74


Market capitalization
$
1,206,760

$
1,361,368

$
1,248,228

$
1,009,499

$
1,020,861


Market price / book value

117.99
%

136.49
%

127.81
%

107.82
%

112.51
%


Market price / tangible book value

138.11
%

160.59
%

151.07
%

128.62
%

135.18
%


Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)
$
6.71

$
6.77

$
6.93

$
6.78

$
6.75


Price earnings ratio LTM (3)
10.63 x
11.91 x
10.68 x
8.85 x
9.00 x


TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)

9.70
%

9.55
%

9.24
%

9.00
%

8.94
%

















CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Beginning balance
$
997,387

$
976,620

$
936,319

$
907,342

$
886,596


Net income

25,797


30,225


27,785


29,114


26,726


Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

404


(9,628
)

12,057


(368
)

(5,373
)


Common stock cash dividends declared

(1,015
)

(1,013
)

(1,012
)

(1,008
)

(1,008
)


Other (5)

174


1,183


1,471


1,239


401


Ending balance

$

1,022,747


$

997,387


$

976,620


$

936,319


$

907,342

















REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):






Total risk-based capital ratio

14.16
%

14.10
%

13.87
%

14.21
%

14.30
%


Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.79
%

10.57
%

10.33
%

10.49
%

10.50
%


Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.06
%

10.73
%

10.50
%

10.40
%

10.33
%


Common equity tier 1 ratio

10.26
%

10.03
%

9.79
%

9.92
%

9.91
%

















KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS






Return on average assets (annualized)

1.14
%

1.34
%

1.24
%

1.33
%

1.25
%


Return on average total equity (annualized)

10.14
%

12.15
%

11.55
%

12.63
%

11.83
%


Net interest margin

2.95
%

2.95
%

2.90
%

2.82
%

2.82
%


Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)

3.42
%

3.43
%

3.37
%

3.27
%

3.25
%


Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)

60.54
%

58.26
%

61.65
%

57.31
%

62.15
%


Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets

74.53
%

75.14
%

73.30
%

74.48
%

74.11
%


Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits

92.96
%

96.05
%

95.38
%

97.69
%

93.63
%


Effective tax rate

1.18
%

8.91
%

6.86
%

8.06
%

4.20
%


Full-time equivalent employees

972


980


976


988


986

















AVERAGE BALANCES






Assets
$
9,015,439

$
9,050,280

$
8,968,653

$
8,776,002

$
8,550,855


Loans/leases

6,790,312


6,839,153


6,840,527


6,779,075


6,598,614


Deposits

7,146,286


7,109,567


6,858,196


6,687,188


6,595,453


Total stockholders' equity

1,017,487


995,012


962,302


921,986


903,371















(1
)
Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(2
)
Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(3
)
LTM : Last twelve months.

(4
)
TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

(5
)
Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.

(6
)
Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.

(7
)
TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(8
)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































QCR Holding, Inc.


Consolidated Financial Highlights


(Unaudited)































ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN



























For the Quarter Ended





March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024




Average


Balance
Interest


Earned or


Paid
Average


Yield or Cost

Average


Balance
Interest


Earned or


Paid
Average


Yield or Cost

Average


Balance
Interest


Earned or


Paid
Average


Yield or Cost



















(dollars in thousands)
















Fed funds sold

$
9,009
$
99
4.40
%

$
5,617
$
67
4.68
%

$
19,955
$
269
5.42
%


Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions

166,897

1,804
4.38
%


158,151

1,823
4.59
%


91,557

1,200
5.27
%


Investment securities - taxable

400,779

4,588
4.59
%


375,552

4,230
4.49
%


373,540

4,261
4.55
%


Investment securities - nontaxable (1)

843,476

11,722
5.57
%


829,544

12,286
5.92
%


685,969

9,349
5.45
%


Restricted investment securities

30,562

534
6.99
%


33,173

608
7.17
%


38,085

674
7.00
%


Loans (1)


6,790,312

107,439
6.42
%


6,839,153

112,325
6.53
%


6,598,614

107,673
6.56
%


Total earning assets (1)
$
8,241,035
$
126,186
6.20
%

$
8,241,190
$
131,339
6.34
%

$
7,807,720
$
123,426
6.35
%
















Interest-bearing deposits
$
5,005,853
$
37,698
3.05
%

$
4,881,914
$
39,408
3.21
%

$
4,529,325
$
39,072
3.47
%


Time deposits


1,204,593

12,690
4.27
%


1,248,412

13,868
4.42
%


1,107,622

12,345
4.48
%


Short-term borrowings

1,839

18
3.97
%


1,862

22
4.67
%


1,763

23
5.16
%


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

177,883

1,996
4.49
%


236,525

2,802
4.64
%


355,220

4,738
5.28
%


Subordinated debentures

233,525

3,601
6.17
%


233,419

3,636
6.23
%


233,101

3,480
5.97
%


Junior subordinated debentures

48,871

684
5.60
%


48,839

701
5.62
%


48,742

692
5.62
%


Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
6,672,564
$
56,687
3.44
%

$
6,650,971
$
60,437
3.61
%

$
6,275,773
$
60,350
3.86
%
















Net interest income (1)

$
69,499



$
70,902



$
63,076


Net interest margin (2)


2.95
%



2.95
%



2.82
%


Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)


3.42
%



3.43
%



3.25
%


Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)


3.41
%



3.40
%



3.24
%


Cost of funds (4)



3.02
%



3.15
%



3.35
%





























(1
)
Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.

(2
)
See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.

(3
)
TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(4
)
Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































QCR Holding, Inc.


Consolidated Financial Highlights


(Unaudited)











As of




March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,




2025

2024

2024

2024

2024











(dollars in thousands, except per share data)










ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES






Beginning balance
$
89,841

$
86,321

$
87,706

$
84,470

$
87,200


Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS

-


93


(1,812
)

498


(3,377
)


Credit loss expense

4,743


6,832


3,828


4,343


3,736


Loans/leases charged off

(4,944
)

(4,787
)

(3,871
)

(1,751
)

(3,560
)


Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off

714


1,382


470


146


471



Ending balance

$

90,354


$

89,841


$

86,321


$

87,706


$

84,470

















NONPERFORMING ASSETS






Nonaccrual loans/leases
$
47,259

$
40,080

$
33,480

$
33,546

$
29,439


Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more

356


4,270


1,298


87


142


Total nonperforming loans/leases

47,615


44,350


34,778


33,633


29,581


Other real estate owned

402


661


369


369


784


Other repossessed assets

122


543


542


512


962



Total nonperforming assets

$

48,139


$

45,554


$

35,689


$

34,514


$

31,327

















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS






Nonperforming assets / total assets

0.53
%

0.50
%

0.39
%

0.39
%

0.36
%


ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment

1.32
%

1.32
%

1.30
%

1.33
%

1.33
%


ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases

189.76
%

202.57
%

248.21
%

260.77
%

285.55
%


Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases

0.06
%

0.05
%

0.05
%

0.02
%

0.05
%
























INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1)






Special mention
$
55,327

$
73,636

$
80,121

$
85,096

$
111,729


Substandard (2)

85,033


84,930


70,022


80,345


70,841


Doubtful (2)

-


-


-


-


-



Total Criticized loans (3)
$
140,360

$
158,566

$
150,143

$
165,441

$
182,570









Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2)

1.25
%

1.25
%

1.03
%

1.17
%

1.07
%


Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)

2.06
%

2.34
%

2.20
%

2.41
%

2.75
%








(1
)
Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.

(2
)
Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.

(3
)
Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 , regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































QCR Holding, Inc.


Consolidated Financial Highlights


(Unaudited)





















For the Quarter Ended





March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES


2025


2024


2024





(dollars in thousands)











TOTAL ASSETS







Quad City Bank and Trust (1)

$
2,777,634


$
2,588,587


$
2,618,727


m2 Equipment Finance, LLC


276,096



310,915



350,801


Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust


2,617,143



2,614,570



2,423,936


Community State Bank


1,583,646



1,531,559



1,445,230


Guaranty Bank


2,331,944



2,342,958



2,327,985











TOTAL DEPOSITS







Quad City Bank and Trust (1)

$
2,397,047


$
2,126,566


$
2,161,515


Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust


1,883,952



1,882,487



1,757,353


Community State Bank


1,238,307



1,256,938



1,187,926


Guaranty Bank


1,840,774



1,824,139



1,743,514











TOTAL LOANS & LEASES







Quad City Bank and Trust (1)

$
2,041,181


$
2,048,926


$
2,046,038


m2 Equipment Finance, LLC


284,983



320,237



354,815


Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust


1,790,065



1,761,467



1,680,127


Community State Bank


1,197,005



1,159,389



1,113,070


Guaranty Bank


1,794,915



1,814,622



1,809,101











TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS







Quad City Bank and Trust (1)


85
%


96
%


95
%


Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust


95
%


94
%


96
%


Community State Bank


97
%


92
%


94
%


Guaranty Bank


98
%


99
%


104
%



















TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS







Quad City Bank and Trust (1)


73
%


79
%


78
%


Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust


68
%


67
%


69
%


Community State Bank


76
%


76
%


77
%


Guaranty Bank


77
%


77
%


78
%











ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT







Quad City Bank and Trust (1)


1.44
%


1.49
%


1.40
%


m2 Equipment Finance, LLC


4.37
%


4.22
%


3.75
%


Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust


1.38
%


1.44
%


1.34
%


Community State Bank


1.08
%


0.98
%


1.12
%


Guaranty Bank


1.30
%


1.25
%


1.15
%











RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED)







Quad City Bank and Trust (1)


1.31
%


1.09
%


0.79
%


Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust


2.14
%


3.12
%


3.09
%


Community State Bank


1.07
%


1.30
%


1.25
%


Guaranty Bank


0.72
%


0.91
%


0.88
%











NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)







Quad City Bank and Trust (1)


3.45
%


3.53
%


3.31
%


Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust


4.00
%


3.95
%


3.77
%


Community State Bank


3.78
%


3.77
%


3.75
%


Guaranty Bank (3)


3.05
%


3.18
%


2.98
%











ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET






INTEREST MARGIN, NET







Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust

$
-


$
-


$
-


Community State Bank


(1
)


(1
)


(1
)


Guaranty Bank


218



504



396


QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)


(33
)


(32
)


(32
)









(1
)
Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.

(2
)
Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.

(3
)
Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, 2.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

(4
)
Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.






































































































































































































































































































































QCR Holding, Inc.


Consolidated Financial Highlights


(Unaudited)

















As of





March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,



GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)























Stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$
1,022,747


$
997,387


$
976,620


$
936,319


$
907,342


Less: Intangible assets


148,995



149,657



150,347



151,468



152,158


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$
873,752


$
847,730


$
826,273


$
784,851


$
755,184














Total assets (GAAP)

$
9,152,779


$
9,026,030


$
9,088,565


$
8,871,991


$
8,599,549


Less: Intangible assets


148,995



149,657



150,347



151,468



152,158


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$
9,003,784


$
8,876,373


$
8,938,218


$
8,720,523


$
8,447,391















Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)


9.70

%



9.55

%



9.24

%



9.00

%



8.94

%

























(1
)
This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































QCR Holding, Inc.




Consolidated Financial Highlights




(Unaudited)















GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS


For the Quarter Ended





March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,



ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)














Net income (GAAP)

$
25,797


$
30,225


$
27,785


$
29,114


$
26,726














Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):











Income:











Fair value loss on derivatives, net


(156
)


(2,594
)


(542
)


(145
)


(144
)


Total non-core income (non-GAAP)

$
(156
)

$
(2,594
)

$
(542
)

$
(145
)

$
(144
)














Expense:











Goodwill impairment


-



-



431



-



-


Restructuring expense


-



-



1,544



-



-


Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)

$
-


$
-


$
1,975


$
-


$
-



























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)


$

25,953



$

32,819



$

30,302



$

29,259



$

26,870















ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)

$
25,953


$
32,819


$
30,302


$
29,259


$
26,870














Weighted average common shares outstanding


16,900,785



16,871,652



16,846,200



16,814,814



16,783,348


Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding


17,013,992



17,024,481



16,982,400



16,921,854



16,910,675















Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):












Basic


$

1.54



$

1.95



$

1.80



$

1.74



$

1.60



Diluted


$

1.53



$

1.93



$

1.78



$

1.73



$

1.59















ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)

$
25,953


$
32,819


$
30,302


$
29,259


$
26,870














Average Assets

$
9,015,439


$
9,050,280


$
8,968,653


$
8,776,002


$
8,550,855















Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)



1.15

%



1.45

%



1.35

%



1.33

%



1.26

%



Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)



10.20

%



13.19

%



12.60

%



12.69

%



11.90

%















NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)























Net interest income (GAAP)

$
59,986


$
61,204


$
59,722


$
56,163


$
54,699


Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)


9,513



9,698



9,544



8,914



8,377


Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$
69,499


$
70,902


$
69,266


$
65,077


$
63,076


Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion


184



471



463



268



363


Adjusted net interest income

$
69,315


$
70,431


$
68,803


$
64,809


$
62,713














Average earning assets

$
8,241,035


$
8,241,190


$
8,183,196


$
7,999,044


$
7,807,720















Net interest margin (GAAP)



2.95

%



2.95

%



2.90

%



2.82

%



2.82

%



Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)



3.42

%



3.43

%



3.37

%



3.27

%



3.25

%



Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)



3.41

%



3.40

%



3.34

%



3.26

%



3.24

%















EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)























Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$
46,539


$
53,499


$
53,565


$
49,888


$
50,690














Net interest income (GAAP)

$
59,986


$
61,204


$
59,722


$
56,163


$
54,699


Noninterest income (GAAP)


16,892



30,625



27,157



30,889



26,858


Total income

$
76,878


$
91,829


$
86,879


$
87,052


$
81,557















Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)



60.54

%



58.26

%



61.65

%



57.31

%



62.15

%



Adjusted efficiency ratio (core noninterest expense/core total income) (Non-GAAP)



60.38

%



56.25

%



58.45

%



57.19

%



62.01

%













(1
)
Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2
)
Non-core or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.

(3
)
Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.




(4
)
Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.

(5
)
Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

QCRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.