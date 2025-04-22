QCR Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with $25.8 Million Net Income and Strong Deposit Growth

QCR Holdings reports Q1 2025 net income of $25.8 million, strong deposit growth, and improved capital ratios.
QCR Holdings, Inc. reported a net income of $25.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease from the previous quarter's $30.2 million. Adjusted net income was $26.0 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, down from $32.8 million and $1.93 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Key highlights include a 20% annualized growth in core deposits, a 14% increase in wealth management revenue, and an improved tangible book value per share by $1.43. The company's net interest margin on a tax-equivalent yield basis rose slightly to 3.41%, aided by disciplined expense management, which lowered noninterest expenses by 13% from the prior quarter. While loan growth continued, the company noted an increase in nonperforming assets and an effective tax rate that dropped to 1% due to tax benefits. Looking ahead, the company anticipates continued margin expansion and a loan growth forecast of 4% to 6% for Q2.
Potential Positives
- Net income of $25.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share demonstrates profitability despite a slight decline from the previous quarter.
- Adjusted NIM (TEY) increased to 3.41%, indicating effective management of interest income relative to interest expense.
- Core deposit growth of 20% annualized reflects strong customer confidence and market share expansion.
- Tangible book value per share grew by $1.43, or 11% annualized, indicating improved shareholder value and financial stability.
Potential Negatives
- Quarterly net income decreased by $4.5 million compared to the previous quarter, indicating a potential decline in financial performance.
- Noninterest income dropped significantly from $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a substantial decrease in revenue streams.
- Loan growth guidance was suspended for the full year due to macroeconomic uncertainty, which may signal concerns about future business conditions and lending activities.
FAQ
What were QCR Holdings' net income and EPS for Q1 2025?
QCR Holdings reported a net income of $25.8 million and EPS of $1.52 for Q1 2025.
How did QCR Holdings' adjusted net income change in Q1 2025?
Adjusted net income for Q1 2025 was $26.0 million, compared to $32.8 million in Q4 2024.
What is the adjusted net interest margin for Q1 2025?
The adjusted net interest margin (TEY) was 3.41% in Q1 2025, slightly up from the previous quarter.
How much did core deposits grow in the first quarter?
Core deposits increased by $332.2 million, or 20% annualized, during the first quarter of 2025.
What is the expected effective tax rate for Q2 2025?
The effective tax rate is projected to be between 6% and 8% for Q2 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
Net income of $25.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $26.0 million, or $1.53 per diluted share
Adjusted NIM (TEY) (non-GAAP) expanded to 3.41%
Robust core deposit growth of 20% annualized
Wealth management revenue growth of 14% annualized
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) grew $1.43, or 11% annualized
TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved 15 basis points to 9.70%
MOLINE, Ill., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $25.8 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.52 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $30.2 million and diluted EPS of $1.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2025 were $26.0 million and $1.53, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $32.8 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.93. For the first quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $26.9 million, and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.59.
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
$ in millions (except per share data)
2025
2024
2024
Net Income
$
25.8
$
30.2
$
26.7
Diluted EPS
$
1.52
$
1.77
$
1.58
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*
$
26.0
$
32.8
$
26.9
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*
$
1.53
$
1.93
$
1.59
*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
“Our first quarter results were highlighted by margin expansion, robust deposit growth, and disciplined expense management. We also had another quarter of strong wealth management revenue growth,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance was further bolstered by continued loan growth while maintaining our excellent asset quality, further strengthening our capital levels, and significantly increasing our tangible book value per share.”
Margin Performance Continues
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $60.0 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, but increased slightly when adjusted for fewer days in the first quarter.
Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.95% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.42% for the first quarter, as compared to 2.95% and 3.43% for the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.41% for the first quarter of 2025 increased one basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
“Our adjusted NIM, on a tax equivalent yield basis, increased one basis point from the fourth quarter of 2024 and was within our guidance range, overpowering the dilution from the impact of expired interest rate caps,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “Absent the impact from the interest rate caps, our adjusted NIM TEY expanded by five basis points. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued margin expansion and are guiding to second quarter adjusted NIM TEY in the range from static to an increase of four basis points, assuming no Federal Reserve rate cuts,” added Mr. Gipple.
Noninterest Income Driven by Capital Markets and Wealth Management Revenue
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was influenced by macroeconomic factors, particularly affecting our low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) lending business and its associated capital markets revenue. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $16.9 million, down from $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company generated $6.5 million of capital markets revenue during the first quarter, compared to $20.6 million in the prior quarter.
“Our capital markets business was affected by macroeconomic uncertainty. Despite this, demand for affordable housing remains significant. The lower first quarter results in this sector should lead to a larger pipeline for future transactions. Our capital markets activity for the second quarter is normalizing as clients adjust to the current environment,” said Mr. Helling. “As a result, we continue to expect our capital markets revenue to be in a range of $50 to $60 million over the next four quarters. We believe the long-term demand and our growing backlog for new deals will support the sustainability of our LIHTC lending program,” added Mr. Helling.
“Additionally, our wealth management business remained strong in the first quarter of 2025, generating annualized revenue growth of 14% for the quarter driven by growth in new client accounts and assets under management. We expect continued strong growth in this business to be fueled by the strategic investments we made in our Southwest Missouri and Central Iowa markets,” said Mr. Gipple.
Significant Noninterest Expense Reduction
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $46.5 million, a decrease compared to $53.5 million for the fourth quarter and $50.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $7.0 million linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to lower salary and employee benefits expenses associated with reduced variable compensation.
“Our noninterest expense decreased by 13% during the quarter, primarily due to lower capital markets revenue and its impact on our variable compensation. As a result, expenses were well below the guided range of $52 to $55 million highlighting our expense flexibility,” said Mr. Gipple. “The Company’s efficiency ratio was 60.54% in the first quarter. For the second quarter of 2025 we expect noninterest expense to be in the range of $50 to $53 million which assumes both capital markets revenue and loan growth are within our guidance range,” added Mr. Gipple.
Exceptionally Low Effective Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 1%, down from 9% in the prior quarter. The linked quarter decline is primarily due to a combination of the tax benefits from equity compensation in the first quarter, new state tax credit investments, and lower pre-tax income from lower capital markets revenue. “These factors decreased the mix of our taxable income relative to our tax-exempt income. Our tax-exempt loan and bond portfolios have consistently helped us maintain our low tax liability benefiting our shareholders,” said Mr. Gipple. “Given a more normalized mix of revenue, we expect our effective tax rate to be in the range of 6% to 8% for the second quarter of 2025,” added Mr. Gipple.
Robust Deposit Growth
During the first quarter of 2025, core deposits increased by $332.2 million, or 20% annualized, which allowed the Company to decrease brokered deposits by $56.0 million, and overnight FHLB advances by $140 million. Gross loans and leases held for investment as a percentage of total deposits ratio improved to 92.96% from 96.05% from the prior quarter. “Our deposit growth this quarter reflects our strong execution in expanding market share and deepening relationships with both new and existing clients in our core markets,” added Mr. Helling.
Continued Loan Growth
In the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s total loans and leases held for investment grew by $38.9 million to $6.8 billion. “Loan growth was 4% annualized when adding back the impact from the runoff of m2 Equipment Finance loans. First quarter loan activity was influenced by heightened macroeconomic uncertainty and elevated payoffs. We anticipate that the slowdown in our LIHTC business during this period should lead to a larger pipeline of future activity driven by the ongoing significant demand for low-income housing,” stated Mr. Helling.
“Due to heightened uncertainty, we are suspending our full-year loan growth guidance. Instead, we are providing guidance for the second quarter of 2025, projecting an annualized growth rate of 4% to 6%,” added Mr. Helling.
Asset Quality Remains Excellent
The Company’s nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio was 0.53% on March 31, 2025, up three basis points from the prior quarter. NPAs totaled $48.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025, a $2.6 million increase from the prior quarter. The increase in NPAs during the first quarter was primarily due to the addition of three specific loans, partially offset by the payoff of our largest NPA in January.
The Company’s total criticized loans, a leading indicator of asset quality, declined by $18.2 million on a linked-quarter basis, and the ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of March 31, 2025, improved to 2.06%, as compared to 2.34% as of December 31, 2024. This $18.2 million reduction marks the Company’s lowest criticized loan ratio in five years.
The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $4.2 million during the quarter, representing a decline of $0.9 million from the prior quarter. The reduction in the provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily due to lower loan growth and a decrease in total criticized balances. Net charge-offs were also $4.2 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.8 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was unchanged from the prior quarter at 1.32%.
Strong Tangible Book Value and Regulatory Capital Growth
The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $1.43, or 11% annualized, during the first quarter of 2025 due to the combination of strong earnings, a modest dividend, and negligible changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”).
As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) increased 15 basis points to 9.70%. The improvement in TCE (non-GAAP) was driven by strong earnings as AOCI remained consistent during the quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.16% and the common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 10.26% due to solid earnings growth and modest loan growth during the quarter. By comparison, these ratios were 9.55%, 14.10%, and 10.03%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. The Company remains focused on maintaining strong regulatory capital and targeting TCE (non-GAAP) in the top quartile of its peer group.
About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $9.2 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in loans and $7.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at
www.qcrh.com
.
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.
This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, trade wars and changes to immigration policy; (ii) changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies (including those concerning the Company’s general business); (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxiv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(dollars in thousands)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
Cash and due from banks
$
98,994
$
91,732
$
103,840
$
92,173
$
80,988
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
225,716
170,592
159,159
102,262
77,020
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses
1,220,717
1,200,435
1,146,046
1,033,199
1,031,861
Loans receivable held for sale (1)
2,025
2,143
167,047
246,124
275,344
Loans/leases receivable held for investment
6,821,142
6,782,261
6,661,755
6,608,262
6,372,992
Allowance for credit losses
(90,354
)
(89,841
)
(86,321
)
(87,706
)
(84,470
)
Intangibles
10,400
11,061
11,751
12,441
13,131
Goodwill
138,595
138,595
138,596
139,027
139,027
Derivatives
180,997
186,781
261,913
194,354
183,888
Other assets
544,547
532,271
524,779
531,855
509,768
Total assets
$
9,152,779
$
9,026,030
$
9,088,565
$
8,871,991
$
8,599,549
Total deposits
$
7,337,390
$
7,061,187
$
6,984,633
$
6,764,667
$
6,806,775
Total borrowings
429,921
569,532
660,344
768,671
489,633
Derivatives
206,925
214,823
285,769
221,798
211,677
Other liabilities
155,796
183,101
181,199
180,536
184,122
Total stockholders' equity
1,022,747
997,387
976,620
936,319
907,342
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
9,152,779
$
9,026,030
$
9,088,565
$
8,871,991
$
8,599,549
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO
Loan/lease mix: (2)
Commercial and industrial - revolving
$
388,479
$
387,991
$
387,409
$
362,115
$
326,129
Commercial and industrial - other
1,231,198
1,295,961
1,321,053
1,370,561
1,374,333
Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC
212,921
218,971
89,028
92,637
96,276
Total commercial and industrial
1,832,598
1,902,923
1,797,490
1,825,313
1,796,738
Commercial real estate, owner occupied
599,488
605,993
622,072
633,596
621,069
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
1,040,281
1,077,852
1,103,694
1,082,457
1,055,089
Construction and land development
403,001
395,557
342,335
331,454
410,918
Construction and land development - LIHTC
1,016,207
917,986
913,841
750,894
738,609
Multi-family
289,782
303,662
324,090
329,239
296,245
Multi-family - LIHTC
888,517
828,448
973,682
1,148,244
1,007,321
Direct financing leases
14,773
17,076
19,241
25,808
28,089
1-4 family real estate
592,127
588,179
587,512
583,542
563,358
Consumer
146,393
146,728
144,845
143,839
130,900
Total loans/leases
$
6,823,167
$
6,784,404
$
6,828,802
$
6,854,386
$
6,648,336
Less allowance for credit losses
90,354
89,841
86,321
87,706
84,470
Net loans/leases
$
6,732,813
$
6,694,563
$
6,742,481
$
6,766,680
$
6,563,866
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO
Securities mix:
U.S. government sponsored agency securities
$
17,487
$
20,591
$
18,621
$
20,101
$
14,442
Municipal securities
1,003,985
971,567
965,810
885,046
884,469
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities
43,194
50,042
53,488
54,708
56,071
Asset backed securities
7,764
9,224
10,455
12,721
14,285
Other securities
66,105
65,745
39,190
38,464
40,539
Trading securities (3)
82,445
83,529
58,685
22,362
22,258
Total securities
$
1,220,980
$
1,200,698
$
1,146,249
$
1,033,402
$
1,032,064
Less allowance for credit losses
263
263
203
203
203
Net securities
$
1,220,717
$
1,200,435
$
1,146,046
$
1,033,199
$
1,031,861
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS
Deposit mix:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
963,851
$
921,160
$
969,348
$
956,445
$
955,167
Interest-bearing demand deposits
5,119,601
4,828,216
4,715,087
4,644,918
4,714,555
Time deposits
951,606
953,496
942,847
859,593
875,491
Brokered deposits
302,332
358,315
357,351
303,711
261,562
Total deposits
$
7,337,390
$
7,061,187
$
6,984,633
$
6,764,667
$
6,806,775
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS
Borrowings mix:
Term FHLB advances
$
145,383
$
145,383
$
145,383
$
135,000
$
135,000
Overnight FHLB advances
-
140,000
230,000
350,000
70,000
Other short-term borrowings
2,050
1,800
2,750
1,600
2,700
Subordinated notes
233,595
233,489
233,383
233,276
233,170
Junior subordinated debentures
48,893
48,860
48,828
48,795
48,763
Total borrowings
$
429,921
$
569,532
$
660,344
$
768,671
$
489,633
(1
)
Loans with a fair value of $0 million, $0 million, $165.9 million, $243.2 million and $274.8 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(2
)
Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.2 billion at March 31, 2025.
(3
)
Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
$
116,673
$
121,642
$
125,420
$
119,746
$
115,049
Interest expense
56,687
60,438
65,698
63,583
60,350
Net interest income
59,986
61,204
59,722
56,163
54,699
Provision for credit losses
4,234
5,149
3,484
5,496
2,969
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
$
55,752
$
56,055
$
56,238
$
50,667
$
51,730
Trust fees (1)
$
3,686
$
3,456
$
3,270
$
3,103
$
3,199
Investment advisory and management fees (1)
1,254
1,320
1,229
1,214
1,101
Deposit service fees
2,183
2,228
2,294
1,986
2,022
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net
297
734
385
540
382
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net
61
49
-
12
24
Capital markets revenue
6,516
20,552
16,290
17,758
16,457
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
524
797
814
2,964
868
Debit card fees
1,488
1,555
1,575
1,571
1,466
Correspondent banking fees
614
560
507
510
512
Loan related fee income
898
950
949
962
836
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities
(1,007
)
(1,781
)
(886
)
51
(163
)
Other
378
205
730
218
154
Total noninterest income
$
16,892
$
30,625
$
27,157
$
30,889
$
26,858
Salaries and employee benefits
$
27,364
$
33,610
$
31,637
$
31,079
$
31,860
Occupancy and equipment expense
6,455
6,354
6,168
6,377
6,514
Professional and data processing fees
5,144
5,480
4,457
4,823
4,613
Restructuring expense
-
-
1,954
-
-
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees
1,970
1,934
1,711
1,854
1,945
Loan/lease expense
381
513
587
151
378
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate
(9
)
23
(42
)
28
(30
)
Advertising and marketing
1,613
1,886
2,124
1,565
1,483
Communication and data connectivity
290
345
333
318
401
Supplies
207
252
278
259
275
Bank service charges
596
635
603
622
568
Correspondent banking expense
329
328
325
363
305
Intangibles amortization
661
691
690
690
690
Goodwill impairment
-
-
431
-
-
Payment card processing
594
516
785
706
646
Trust expense
357
381
395
379
425
Other
587
551
1,129
674
617
Total noninterest expense
$
46,539
$
53,499
$
53,565
$
49,888
$
50,690
Net income before income taxes
$
26,105
$
33,181
$
29,830
$
31,668
$
27,898
Federal and state income tax expense
308
2,956
2,045
2,554
1,172
Net income
$
25,797
$
30,225
$
27,785
$
29,114
$
26,726
Basic EPS
$
1.53
$
1.80
$
1.65
$
1.73
$
1.59
Diluted EPS
$
1.52
$
1.77
$
1.64
$
1.72
$
1.58
Weighted average common shares outstanding
16,900,785
16,871,652
16,846,200
16,814,814
16,783,348
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
17,013,992
17,024,481
16,982,400
16,921,854
16,910,675
(1) Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
COMMON SHARE DATA
Common shares outstanding
16,920,363
16,882,045
16,861,108
16,824,985
16,807,056
Book value per common share (1)
$
60.44
$
59.08
$
57.92
$
55.65
$
53.99
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)
$
51.64
$
50.21
$
49.00
$
46.65
$
44.93
Closing stock price
$
71.32
$
80.64
$
74.03
$
60.00
$
60.74
Market capitalization
$
1,206,760
$
1,361,368
$
1,248,228
$
1,009,499
$
1,020,861
Market price / book value
117.99
%
136.49
%
127.81
%
107.82
%
112.51
%
Market price / tangible book value
138.11
%
160.59
%
151.07
%
128.62
%
135.18
%
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)
$
6.71
$
6.77
$
6.93
$
6.78
$
6.75
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)
10.63 x
11.91 x
10.68 x
8.85 x
9.00 x
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)
9.70
%
9.55
%
9.24
%
9.00
%
8.94
%
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Beginning balance
$
997,387
$
976,620
$
936,319
$
907,342
$
886,596
Net income
25,797
30,225
27,785
29,114
26,726
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
404
(9,628
)
12,057
(368
)
(5,373
)
Common stock cash dividends declared
(1,015
)
(1,013
)
(1,012
)
(1,008
)
(1,008
)
Other (5)
174
1,183
1,471
1,239
401
Ending balance
$
1,022,747
$
997,387
$
976,620
$
936,319
$
907,342
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.16
%
14.10
%
13.87
%
14.21
%
14.30
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.79
%
10.57
%
10.33
%
10.49
%
10.50
%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
11.06
%
10.73
%
10.50
%
10.40
%
10.33
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
10.26
%
10.03
%
9.79
%
9.92
%
9.91
%
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.14
%
1.34
%
1.24
%
1.33
%
1.25
%
Return on average total equity (annualized)
10.14
%
12.15
%
11.55
%
12.63
%
11.83
%
Net interest margin
2.95
%
2.95
%
2.90
%
2.82
%
2.82
%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)
3.42
%
3.43
%
3.37
%
3.27
%
3.25
%
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)
60.54
%
58.26
%
61.65
%
57.31
%
62.15
%
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets
74.53
%
75.14
%
73.30
%
74.48
%
74.11
%
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits
92.96
%
96.05
%
95.38
%
97.69
%
93.63
%
Effective tax rate
1.18
%
8.91
%
6.86
%
8.06
%
4.20
%
Full-time equivalent employees
972
980
976
988
986
AVERAGE BALANCES
Assets
$
9,015,439
$
9,050,280
$
8,968,653
$
8,776,002
$
8,550,855
Loans/leases
6,790,312
6,839,153
6,840,527
6,779,075
6,598,614
Deposits
7,146,286
7,109,567
6,858,196
6,687,188
6,595,453
Total stockholders' equity
1,017,487
995,012
962,302
921,986
903,371
(1
)
Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2
)
Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3
)
LTM : Last twelve months.
(4
)
TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5
)
Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6
)
Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7
)
TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8
)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
For the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned or
Paid
Average
Yield or Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned or
Paid
Average
Yield or Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned or
Paid
Average
Yield or Cost
(dollars in thousands)
Fed funds sold
$
9,009
$
99
4.40
%
$
5,617
$
67
4.68
%
$
19,955
$
269
5.42
%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions
166,897
1,804
4.38
%
158,151
1,823
4.59
%
91,557
1,200
5.27
%
Investment securities - taxable
400,779
4,588
4.59
%
375,552
4,230
4.49
%
373,540
4,261
4.55
%
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)
843,476
11,722
5.57
%
829,544
12,286
5.92
%
685,969
9,349
5.45
%
Restricted investment securities
30,562
534
6.99
%
33,173
608
7.17
%
38,085
674
7.00
%
Loans (1)
6,790,312
107,439
6.42
%
6,839,153
112,325
6.53
%
6,598,614
107,673
6.56
%
Total earning assets (1)
$
8,241,035
$
126,186
6.20
%
$
8,241,190
$
131,339
6.34
%
$
7,807,720
$
123,426
6.35
%
Interest-bearing deposits
$
5,005,853
$
37,698
3.05
%
$
4,881,914
$
39,408
3.21
%
$
4,529,325
$
39,072
3.47
%
Time deposits
1,204,593
12,690
4.27
%
1,248,412
13,868
4.42
%
1,107,622
12,345
4.48
%
Short-term borrowings
1,839
18
3.97
%
1,862
22
4.67
%
1,763
23
5.16
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
177,883
1,996
4.49
%
236,525
2,802
4.64
%
355,220
4,738
5.28
%
Subordinated debentures
233,525
3,601
6.17
%
233,419
3,636
6.23
%
233,101
3,480
5.97
%
Junior subordinated debentures
48,871
684
5.60
%
48,839
701
5.62
%
48,742
692
5.62
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
6,672,564
$
56,687
3.44
%
$
6,650,971
$
60,437
3.61
%
$
6,275,773
$
60,350
3.86
%
Net interest income (1)
$
69,499
$
70,902
$
63,076
Net interest margin (2)
2.95
%
2.95
%
2.82
%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)
3.42
%
3.43
%
3.25
%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)
3.41
%
3.40
%
3.24
%
Cost of funds (4)
3.02
%
3.15
%
3.35
%
(1
)
Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(2
)
See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3
)
TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(4
)
Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES
Beginning balance
$
89,841
$
86,321
$
87,706
$
84,470
$
87,200
Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS
-
93
(1,812
)
498
(3,377
)
Credit loss expense
4,743
6,832
3,828
4,343
3,736
Loans/leases charged off
(4,944
)
(4,787
)
(3,871
)
(1,751
)
(3,560
)
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off
714
1,382
470
146
471
Ending balance
$
90,354
$
89,841
$
86,321
$
87,706
$
84,470
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans/leases
$
47,259
$
40,080
$
33,480
$
33,546
$
29,439
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more
356
4,270
1,298
87
142
Total nonperforming loans/leases
47,615
44,350
34,778
33,633
29,581
Other real estate owned
402
661
369
369
784
Other repossessed assets
122
543
542
512
962
Total nonperforming assets
$
48,139
$
45,554
$
35,689
$
34,514
$
31,327
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
Nonperforming assets / total assets
0.53
%
0.50
%
0.39
%
0.39
%
0.36
%
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment
1.32
%
1.32
%
1.30
%
1.33
%
1.33
%
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases
189.76
%
202.57
%
248.21
%
260.77
%
285.55
%
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.02
%
0.05
%
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1)
Special mention
$
55,327
$
73,636
$
80,121
$
85,096
$
111,729
Substandard (2)
85,033
84,930
70,022
80,345
70,841
Doubtful (2)
-
-
-
-
-
Total Criticized loans (3)
$
140,360
$
158,566
$
150,143
$
165,441
$
182,570
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2)
1.25
%
1.25
%
1.03
%
1.17
%
1.07
%
Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)
2.06
%
2.34
%
2.20
%
2.41
%
2.75
%
(1
)
Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
(2
)
Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.
(3
)
Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 , regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES
2025
2024
2024
(dollars in thousands)
TOTAL ASSETS
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
$
2,777,634
$
2,588,587
$
2,618,727
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
276,096
310,915
350,801
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
2,617,143
2,614,570
2,423,936
Community State Bank
1,583,646
1,531,559
1,445,230
Guaranty Bank
2,331,944
2,342,958
2,327,985
TOTAL DEPOSITS
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
$
2,397,047
$
2,126,566
$
2,161,515
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
1,883,952
1,882,487
1,757,353
Community State Bank
1,238,307
1,256,938
1,187,926
Guaranty Bank
1,840,774
1,824,139
1,743,514
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
$
2,041,181
$
2,048,926
$
2,046,038
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
284,983
320,237
354,815
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
1,790,065
1,761,467
1,680,127
Community State Bank
1,197,005
1,159,389
1,113,070
Guaranty Bank
1,794,915
1,814,622
1,809,101
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
85
%
96
%
95
%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
95
%
94
%
96
%
Community State Bank
97
%
92
%
94
%
Guaranty Bank
98
%
99
%
104
%
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
73
%
79
%
78
%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
68
%
67
%
69
%
Community State Bank
76
%
76
%
77
%
Guaranty Bank
77
%
77
%
78
%
ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
1.44
%
1.49
%
1.40
%
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
4.37
%
4.22
%
3.75
%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
1.38
%
1.44
%
1.34
%
Community State Bank
1.08
%
0.98
%
1.12
%
Guaranty Bank
1.30
%
1.25
%
1.15
%
RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED)
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
1.31
%
1.09
%
0.79
%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
2.14
%
3.12
%
3.09
%
Community State Bank
1.07
%
1.30
%
1.25
%
Guaranty Bank
0.72
%
0.91
%
0.88
%
NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
3.45
%
3.53
%
3.31
%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
4.00
%
3.95
%
3.77
%
Community State Bank
3.78
%
3.77
%
3.75
%
Guaranty Bank (3)
3.05
%
3.18
%
2.98
%
ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET
INTEREST MARGIN, NET
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
$
-
$
-
$
-
Community State Bank
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
Guaranty Bank
218
504
396
QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)
(33
)
(32
)
(32
)
(1
)
Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2
)
Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(3
)
Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, 2.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
(4
)
Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
1,022,747
$
997,387
$
976,620
$
936,319
$
907,342
Less: Intangible assets
148,995
149,657
150,347
151,468
152,158
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
873,752
$
847,730
$
826,273
$
784,851
$
755,184
Total assets (GAAP)
$
9,152,779
$
9,026,030
$
9,088,565
$
8,871,991
$
8,599,549
Less: Intangible assets
148,995
149,657
150,347
151,468
152,158
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
9,003,784
$
8,876,373
$
8,938,218
$
8,720,523
$
8,447,391
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
9.70
%
9.55
%
9.24
%
9.00
%
8.94
%
(1
)
This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net income (GAAP)
$
25,797
$
30,225
$
27,785
$
29,114
$
26,726
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):
Income:
Fair value loss on derivatives, net
(156
)
(2,594
)
(542
)
(145
)
(144
)
Total non-core income (non-GAAP)
$
(156
)
$
(2,594
)
$
(542
)
$
(145
)
$
(144
)
Expense:
Goodwill impairment
-
-
431
-
-
Restructuring expense
-
-
1,544
-
-
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)
$
-
$
-
$
1,975
$
-
$
-
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)
$
25,953
$
32,819
$
30,302
$
29,259
$
26,870
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)
$
25,953
$
32,819
$
30,302
$
29,259
$
26,870
Weighted average common shares outstanding
16,900,785
16,871,652
16,846,200
16,814,814
16,783,348
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
17,013,992
17,024,481
16,982,400
16,921,854
16,910,675
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):
Basic
$
1.54
$
1.95
$
1.80
$
1.74
$
1.60
Diluted
$
1.53
$
1.93
$
1.78
$
1.73
$
1.59
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)
$
25,953
$
32,819
$
30,302
$
29,259
$
26,870
Average Assets
$
9,015,439
$
9,050,280
$
8,968,653
$
8,776,002
$
8,550,855
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)
1.15
%
1.45
%
1.35
%
1.33
%
1.26
%
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)
10.20
%
13.19
%
12.60
%
12.69
%
11.90
%
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
59,986
$
61,204
$
59,722
$
56,163
$
54,699
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)
9,513
9,698
9,544
8,914
8,377
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$
69,499
$
70,902
$
69,266
$
65,077
$
63,076
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion
184
471
463
268
363
Adjusted net interest income
$
69,315
$
70,431
$
68,803
$
64,809
$
62,713
Average earning assets
$
8,241,035
$
8,241,190
$
8,183,196
$
7,999,044
$
7,807,720
Net interest margin (GAAP)
2.95
%
2.95
%
2.90
%
2.82
%
2.82
%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)
3.42
%
3.43
%
3.37
%
3.27
%
3.25
%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)
3.41
%
3.40
%
3.34
%
3.26
%
3.24
%
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
46,539
$
53,499
$
53,565
$
49,888
$
50,690
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
59,986
$
61,204
$
59,722
$
56,163
$
54,699
Noninterest income (GAAP)
16,892
30,625
27,157
30,889
26,858
Total income
$
76,878
$
91,829
$
86,879
$
87,052
$
81,557
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)
60.54
%
58.26
%
61.65
%
57.31
%
62.15
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (core noninterest expense/core total income) (Non-GAAP)
60.38
%
56.25
%
58.45
%
57.19
%
62.01
%
(1
)
Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2
)
Non-core or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.
(3
)
Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(4
)
Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(5
)
Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
