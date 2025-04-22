QCR Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with $25.8 Million Net Income and Strong Deposit Growth

QCR Holdings reports Q1 2025 net income of $25.8 million, strong deposit growth, and improved capital ratios.

QCR Holdings, Inc. reported a net income of $25.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease from the previous quarter's $30.2 million. Adjusted net income was $26.0 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, down from $32.8 million and $1.93 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Key highlights include a 20% annualized growth in core deposits, a 14% increase in wealth management revenue, and an improved tangible book value per share by $1.43. The company's net interest margin on a tax-equivalent yield basis rose slightly to 3.41%, aided by disciplined expense management, which lowered noninterest expenses by 13% from the prior quarter. While loan growth continued, the company noted an increase in nonperforming assets and an effective tax rate that dropped to 1% due to tax benefits. Looking ahead, the company anticipates continued margin expansion and a loan growth forecast of 4% to 6% for Q2.

Net income of $25.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share demonstrates profitability despite a slight decline from the previous quarter.

Adjusted NIM (TEY) increased to 3.41%, indicating effective management of interest income relative to interest expense.

Core deposit growth of 20% annualized reflects strong customer confidence and market share expansion.

Tangible book value per share grew by $1.43, or 11% annualized, indicating improved shareholder value and financial stability.

Quarterly net income decreased by $4.5 million compared to the previous quarter, indicating a potential decline in financial performance.

Noninterest income dropped significantly from $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a substantial decrease in revenue streams.

Loan growth guidance was suspended for the full year due to macroeconomic uncertainty, which may signal concerns about future business conditions and lending activities.

What were QCR Holdings' net income and EPS for Q1 2025?

QCR Holdings reported a net income of $25.8 million and EPS of $1.52 for Q1 2025.

How did QCR Holdings' adjusted net income change in Q1 2025?

Adjusted net income for Q1 2025 was $26.0 million, compared to $32.8 million in Q4 2024.

What is the adjusted net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The adjusted net interest margin (TEY) was 3.41% in Q1 2025, slightly up from the previous quarter.

How much did core deposits grow in the first quarter?

Core deposits increased by $332.2 million, or 20% annualized, during the first quarter of 2025.

What is the expected effective tax rate for Q2 2025?

The effective tax rate is projected to be between 6% and 8% for Q2 2025.

Full Release





First Quarter 2025 Highlights











Net income of $25.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share











Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $26.0 million, or $1.53 per diluted share











Adjusted NIM (TEY) (non-GAAP) expanded to 3.41%











Robust core deposit growth of 20% annualized











Wealth management revenue growth of 14% annualized











Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) grew $1.43, or 11% annualized











TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved 15 basis points to 9.70%













MOLINE, Ill., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $25.8 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.52 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $30.2 million and diluted EPS of $1.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2025 were $26.0 million and $1.53, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $32.8 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.93. For the first quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $26.9 million, and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.59.















For the Quarter Ended

















March 31,









December 31,









March 31,













$ in millions (except per share data)









2025









2024









2024











Net Income





$





25.8





$





30.2





$





26.7









Diluted EPS





$





1.52





$





1.77





$





1.58









Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*





$





26.0





$





32.8





$





26.9









Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*





$





1.53





$





1.93





$





1.59











































*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.







“Our first quarter results were highlighted by margin expansion, robust deposit growth, and disciplined expense management. We also had another quarter of strong wealth management revenue growth,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance was further bolstered by continued loan growth while maintaining our excellent asset quality, further strengthening our capital levels, and significantly increasing our tangible book value per share.”







Margin Performance Continues







Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $60.0 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, but increased slightly when adjusted for fewer days in the first quarter.





Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.95% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.42% for the first quarter, as compared to 2.95% and 3.43% for the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.41% for the first quarter of 2025 increased one basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.





“Our adjusted NIM, on a tax equivalent yield basis, increased one basis point from the fourth quarter of 2024 and was within our guidance range, overpowering the dilution from the impact of expired interest rate caps,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “Absent the impact from the interest rate caps, our adjusted NIM TEY expanded by five basis points. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued margin expansion and are guiding to second quarter adjusted NIM TEY in the range from static to an increase of four basis points, assuming no Federal Reserve rate cuts,” added Mr. Gipple.







Noninterest Income Driven by Capital Markets and Wealth Management Revenue







Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was influenced by macroeconomic factors, particularly affecting our low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) lending business and its associated capital markets revenue. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $16.9 million, down from $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company generated $6.5 million of capital markets revenue during the first quarter, compared to $20.6 million in the prior quarter.





“Our capital markets business was affected by macroeconomic uncertainty. Despite this, demand for affordable housing remains significant. The lower first quarter results in this sector should lead to a larger pipeline for future transactions. Our capital markets activity for the second quarter is normalizing as clients adjust to the current environment,” said Mr. Helling. “As a result, we continue to expect our capital markets revenue to be in a range of $50 to $60 million over the next four quarters. We believe the long-term demand and our growing backlog for new deals will support the sustainability of our LIHTC lending program,” added Mr. Helling.





“Additionally, our wealth management business remained strong in the first quarter of 2025, generating annualized revenue growth of 14% for the quarter driven by growth in new client accounts and assets under management. We expect continued strong growth in this business to be fueled by the strategic investments we made in our Southwest Missouri and Central Iowa markets,” said Mr. Gipple.







Significant Noninterest Expense Reduction







Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $46.5 million, a decrease compared to $53.5 million for the fourth quarter and $50.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $7.0 million linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to lower salary and employee benefits expenses associated with reduced variable compensation.





“Our noninterest expense decreased by 13% during the quarter, primarily due to lower capital markets revenue and its impact on our variable compensation. As a result, expenses were well below the guided range of $52 to $55 million highlighting our expense flexibility,” said Mr. Gipple. “The Company’s efficiency ratio was 60.54% in the first quarter. For the second quarter of 2025 we expect noninterest expense to be in the range of $50 to $53 million which assumes both capital markets revenue and loan growth are within our guidance range,” added Mr. Gipple.







Exceptionally Low Effective Tax Rate







The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 1%, down from 9% in the prior quarter. The linked quarter decline is primarily due to a combination of the tax benefits from equity compensation in the first quarter, new state tax credit investments, and lower pre-tax income from lower capital markets revenue. “These factors decreased the mix of our taxable income relative to our tax-exempt income. Our tax-exempt loan and bond portfolios have consistently helped us maintain our low tax liability benefiting our shareholders,” said Mr. Gipple. “Given a more normalized mix of revenue, we expect our effective tax rate to be in the range of 6% to 8% for the second quarter of 2025,” added Mr. Gipple.







Robust Deposit Growth







During the first quarter of 2025, core deposits increased by $332.2 million, or 20% annualized, which allowed the Company to decrease brokered deposits by $56.0 million, and overnight FHLB advances by $140 million. Gross loans and leases held for investment as a percentage of total deposits ratio improved to 92.96% from 96.05% from the prior quarter. “Our deposit growth this quarter reflects our strong execution in expanding market share and deepening relationships with both new and existing clients in our core markets,” added Mr. Helling.







Continued Loan Growth







In the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s total loans and leases held for investment grew by $38.9 million to $6.8 billion. “Loan growth was 4% annualized when adding back the impact from the runoff of m2 Equipment Finance loans. First quarter loan activity was influenced by heightened macroeconomic uncertainty and elevated payoffs. We anticipate that the slowdown in our LIHTC business during this period should lead to a larger pipeline of future activity driven by the ongoing significant demand for low-income housing,” stated Mr. Helling.





“Due to heightened uncertainty, we are suspending our full-year loan growth guidance. Instead, we are providing guidance for the second quarter of 2025, projecting an annualized growth rate of 4% to 6%,” added Mr. Helling.







Asset Quality Remains Excellent







The Company’s nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio was 0.53% on March 31, 2025, up three basis points from the prior quarter. NPAs totaled $48.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025, a $2.6 million increase from the prior quarter. The increase in NPAs during the first quarter was primarily due to the addition of three specific loans, partially offset by the payoff of our largest NPA in January.





The Company’s total criticized loans, a leading indicator of asset quality, declined by $18.2 million on a linked-quarter basis, and the ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of March 31, 2025, improved to 2.06%, as compared to 2.34% as of December 31, 2024. This $18.2 million reduction marks the Company’s lowest criticized loan ratio in five years.





The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $4.2 million during the quarter, representing a decline of $0.9 million from the prior quarter. The reduction in the provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily due to lower loan growth and a decrease in total criticized balances. Net charge-offs were also $4.2 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.8 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was unchanged from the prior quarter at 1.32%.







Strong Tangible Book Value and Regulatory Capital Growth







The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $1.43, or 11% annualized, during the first quarter of 2025 due to the combination of strong earnings, a modest dividend, and negligible changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”).





As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) increased 15 basis points to 9.70%. The improvement in TCE (non-GAAP) was driven by strong earnings as AOCI remained consistent during the quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.16% and the common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 10.26% due to solid earnings growth and modest loan growth during the quarter. By comparison, these ratios were 9.55%, 14.10%, and 10.03%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. The Company remains focused on maintaining strong regulatory capital and targeting TCE (non-GAAP) in the top quartile of its peer group.







Conference Call Details







The Company will host anearnings callwebcast tomorrow, April 23, 2025, at Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through April 30, 2025. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 7198237. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at



www.qcrh.com



. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.







About Us







QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $9.2 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in loans and $7.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.qcrh.com



.









Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.







This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.









A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, trade wars and changes to immigration policy; (ii) changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies (including those concerning the Company’s general business); (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxiv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.







Contact:





Todd A. Gipple





President





Chief Financial Officer





(309) 743-7745









tgipple@qcrh.com



























QCR Holding, Inc.





Consolidated Financial Highlights





(Unaudited)

























































As of





















March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,





















2025









2024









2024









2024









2024





















































(dollars in thousands)

















































CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET



































































Cash and due from banks





$





98,994









$





91,732









$





103,840









$





92,173









$





80,988

















Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits









225,716













170,592













159,159













102,262













77,020

















Securities, net of allowance for credit losses









1,220,717













1,200,435













1,146,046













1,033,199













1,031,861

















Loans receivable held for sale (1)









2,025













2,143













167,047













246,124













275,344

















Loans/leases receivable held for investment









6,821,142













6,782,261













6,661,755













6,608,262













6,372,992

















Allowance for credit losses









(90,354





)









(89,841





)









(86,321





)









(87,706





)









(84,470





)













Intangibles









10,400













11,061













11,751













12,441













13,131

















Goodwill









138,595













138,595













138,596













139,027













139,027

















Derivatives









180,997













186,781













261,913













194,354













183,888

















Other assets









544,547













532,271













524,779













531,855













509,768



















Total assets









$









9,152,779













$









9,026,030













$









9,088,565













$









8,871,991













$









8,599,549



















































Total deposits





$





7,337,390









$





7,061,187









$





6,984,633









$





6,764,667









$





6,806,775

















Total borrowings









429,921













569,532













660,344













768,671













489,633

















Derivatives









206,925













214,823













285,769













221,798













211,677

















Other liabilities









155,796













183,101













181,199













180,536













184,122

















Total stockholders' equity









1,022,747













997,387













976,620













936,319













907,342



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$









9,152,779













$









9,026,030













$









9,088,565













$









8,871,991













$









8,599,549





















































ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO



































Loan/lease mix: (2)

































Commercial and industrial - revolving





$





388,479









$





387,991









$





387,409









$





362,115









$





326,129

















Commercial and industrial - other









1,231,198













1,295,961













1,321,053













1,370,561













1,374,333

















Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC









212,921













218,971













89,028













92,637













96,276

















Total commercial and industrial









1,832,598













1,902,923













1,797,490













1,825,313













1,796,738

















Commercial real estate, owner occupied









599,488













605,993













622,072













633,596













621,069

















Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied









1,040,281













1,077,852













1,103,694













1,082,457













1,055,089

















Construction and land development









403,001













395,557













342,335













331,454













410,918

















Construction and land development - LIHTC









1,016,207













917,986













913,841













750,894













738,609

















Multi-family









289,782













303,662













324,090













329,239













296,245

















Multi-family - LIHTC









888,517













828,448













973,682













1,148,244













1,007,321

















Direct financing leases









14,773













17,076













19,241













25,808













28,089

















1-4 family real estate









592,127













588,179













587,512













583,542













563,358

















Consumer









146,393













146,728













144,845













143,839













130,900

















Total loans/leases





$





6,823,167









$





6,784,404









$





6,828,802









$





6,854,386









$





6,648,336

















Less allowance for credit losses









90,354













89,841













86,321













87,706













84,470



















Net loans/leases









$









6,732,813













$









6,694,563













$









6,742,481













$









6,766,680













$









6,563,866





















































































ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO



































Securities mix:

































U.S. government sponsored agency securities





$





17,487









$





20,591









$





18,621









$





20,101









$





14,442

















Municipal securities









1,003,985













971,567













965,810













885,046













884,469

















Residential mortgage-backed and related securities









43,194













50,042













53,488













54,708













56,071

















Asset backed securities









7,764













9,224













10,455













12,721













14,285

















Other securities









66,105













65,745













39,190













38,464













40,539

















Trading securities (3)









82,445













83,529













58,685













22,362













22,258

















Total securities





$





1,220,980









$





1,200,698









$





1,146,249









$





1,033,402









$





1,032,064

















Less allowance for credit losses









263













263













203













203













203



















Net securities









$









1,220,717













$









1,200,435













$









1,146,046













$









1,033,199













$









1,031,861





















































ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS



































Deposit mix:

































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits





$





963,851









$





921,160









$





969,348









$





956,445









$





955,167

















Interest-bearing demand deposits









5,119,601













4,828,216













4,715,087













4,644,918













4,714,555

















Time deposits









951,606













953,496













942,847













859,593













875,491

















Brokered deposits









302,332













358,315













357,351













303,711













261,562



















Total deposits









$









7,337,390













$









7,061,187













$









6,984,633













$









6,764,667













$









6,806,775





















































ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS



































Borrowings mix:

































Term FHLB advances





$





145,383









$





145,383









$





145,383









$





135,000









$





135,000

















Overnight FHLB advances









-













140,000













230,000













350,000













70,000

















Other short-term borrowings









2,050













1,800













2,750













1,600













2,700

















Subordinated notes









233,595













233,489













233,383













233,276













233,170

















Junior subordinated debentures









48,893













48,860













48,828













48,795













48,763



















Total borrowings









$









429,921













$









569,532













$









660,344













$









768,671













$









489,633















































(1





)





Loans with a fair value of $0 million, $0 million, $165.9 million, $243.2 million and $274.8 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(2





)





Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.2 billion at March 31, 2025.









(3





)





Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.























































QCR Holding, Inc.













Consolidated Financial Highlights













(Unaudited)





















































For the Quarter Ended





















March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,





















2025









2024









2024









2024









2024





















































(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













































INCOME STATEMENT



































Interest income









$





116,673









$





121,642









$





125,420









$





119,746





$





115,049













Interest expense













56,687













60,438













65,698













63,583









60,350













Net interest income













59,986













61,204













59,722













56,163









54,699













Provision for credit losses













4,234













5,149













3,484













5,496









2,969















Net interest income after provision for credit losses













$









55,752













$









56,055













$









56,238













$









50,667









$









51,730















































































Trust fees (1)









$





3,686









$





3,456









$





3,270









$





3,103





$





3,199













Investment advisory and management fees (1)













1,254













1,320













1,229













1,214









1,101













Deposit service fees













2,183













2,228













2,294













1,986









2,022













Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net













297













734













385













540









382













Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net













61













49













-













12









24













Capital markets revenue













6,516













20,552













16,290













17,758









16,457













Earnings on bank-owned life insurance













524













797













814













2,964









868













Debit card fees













1,488













1,555













1,575













1,571









1,466













Correspondent banking fees













614













560













507













510









512













Loan related fee income













898













950













949













962









836













Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities













(1,007





)









(1,781





)









(886





)









51









(163





)









Other













378













205













730













218









154















Total noninterest income













$









16,892













$









30,625













$









27,157













$









30,889









$









26,858















































































Salaries and employee benefits









$





27,364









$





33,610









$





31,637









$





31,079





$





31,860













Occupancy and equipment expense













6,455













6,354













6,168













6,377









6,514













Professional and data processing fees













5,144













5,480













4,457













4,823









4,613













Restructuring expense













-













-













1,954













-









-













FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees













1,970













1,934













1,711













1,854









1,945













Loan/lease expense













381













513













587













151









378













Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate













(9





)









23













(42





)









28









(30





)









Advertising and marketing













1,613













1,886













2,124













1,565









1,483













Communication and data connectivity













290













345













333













318









401













Supplies













207













252













278













259









275













Bank service charges













596













635













603













622









568













Correspondent banking expense













329













328













325













363









305













Intangibles amortization













661













691













690













690









690













Goodwill impairment













-













-













431













-









-













Payment card processing













594













516













785













706









646













Trust expense













357













381













395













379









425













Other













587













551













1,129













674









617















Total noninterest expense













$









46,539













$









53,499













$









53,565













$









49,888









$









50,690

















































Net income before income taxes













$









26,105













$









33,181













$









29,830













$









31,668









$









27,898















Federal and state income tax expense













308













2,956













2,045













2,554









1,172















Net income













$









25,797













$









30,225













$









27,785













$









29,114









$









26,726















































Basic EPS









$





1.53









$





1.80









$





1.65









$





1.73





$





1.59













Diluted EPS









$





1.52









$





1.77









$





1.64









$





1.72





$





1.58













































































Weighted average common shares outstanding













16,900,785













16,871,652













16,846,200













16,814,814









16,783,348













Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding









17,013,992













17,024,481













16,982,400













16,921,854









16,910,675













































(1) Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.



























QCR Holding, Inc.









Consolidated Financial Highlights









(Unaudited)

























































As of and for the Quarter Ended





















March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,





















2025









2024









2024









2024









2024





















































(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















































COMMON SHARE DATA



































Common shares outstanding









16,920,363













16,882,045













16,861,108













16,824,985













16,807,056

















Book value per common share (1)





$





60.44









$





59.08









$





57.92









$





55.65









$





53.99

















Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)





$





51.64









$





50.21









$





49.00









$





46.65









$





44.93

















Closing stock price





$





71.32









$





80.64









$





74.03









$





60.00









$





60.74

















Market capitalization





$





1,206,760









$





1,361,368









$





1,248,228









$





1,009,499









$





1,020,861

















Market price / book value









117.99





%









136.49





%









127.81





%









107.82





%









112.51





%













Market price / tangible book value









138.11





%









160.59





%









151.07





%









128.62





%









135.18





%













Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)





$





6.71









$





6.77









$





6.93









$





6.78









$





6.75

















Price earnings ratio LTM (3)





10.63 x





11.91 x





10.68 x





8.85 x





9.00 x













TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)









9.70





%









9.55





%









9.24





%









9.00





%









8.94





%















































































CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Beginning balance





$





997,387









$





976,620









$





936,319









$





907,342









$





886,596

















Net income









25,797













30,225













27,785













29,114













26,726

















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax









404













(9,628





)









12,057













(368





)









(5,373





)













Common stock cash dividends declared









(1,015





)









(1,013





)









(1,012





)









(1,008





)









(1,008





)













Other (5)









174













1,183













1,471













1,239













401

















Ending balance







$









1,022,747













$









997,387













$









976,620













$









936,319













$









907,342





















































































REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):



































Total risk-based capital ratio









14.16





%









14.10





%









13.87





%









14.21





%









14.30





%













Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio









10.79





%









10.57





%









10.33





%









10.49





%









10.50





%













Tier 1 leverage capital ratio









11.06





%









10.73





%









10.50





%









10.40





%









10.33





%













Common equity tier 1 ratio









10.26





%









10.03





%









9.79





%









9.92





%









9.91





%















































































KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS



































Return on average assets (annualized)









1.14





%









1.34





%









1.24





%









1.33





%









1.25





%













Return on average total equity (annualized)









10.14





%









12.15





%









11.55





%









12.63





%









11.83





%













Net interest margin









2.95





%









2.95





%









2.90





%









2.82





%









2.82





%













Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)









3.42





%









3.43





%









3.37





%









3.27





%









3.25





%













Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)









60.54





%









58.26





%









61.65





%









57.31





%









62.15





%













Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets









74.53





%









75.14





%









73.30





%









74.48





%









74.11





%













Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits









92.96





%









96.05





%









95.38





%









97.69





%









93.63





%













Effective tax rate









1.18





%









8.91





%









6.86





%









8.06





%









4.20





%













Full-time equivalent employees









972













980













976













988













986



















































































AVERAGE BALANCES



































Assets





$





9,015,439









$





9,050,280









$





8,968,653









$





8,776,002









$





8,550,855

















Loans/leases









6,790,312













6,839,153













6,840,527













6,779,075













6,598,614

















Deposits









7,146,286













7,109,567













6,858,196













6,687,188













6,595,453

















Total stockholders' equity









1,017,487













995,012













962,302













921,986













903,371













































































(1





)





Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).









(2





)





Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.









(3





)





LTM : Last twelve months.









(4





)





TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.









(5





)





Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.









(6





)





Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.









(7





)





TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.









(8





)





See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.























































QCR Holding, Inc.













Consolidated Financial Highlights













(Unaudited)









































































































































ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

























































































































For the Quarter Ended

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024























Average





Balance





Interest





Earned or





Paid





Average





Yield or Cost









Average





Balance





Interest





Earned or





Paid





Average





Yield or Cost









Average





Balance





Interest





Earned or





Paid





Average





Yield or Cost



















































































(dollars in thousands)











































































Fed funds sold









$





9,009





$





99





4.40





%









$





5,617





$





67





4.68





%









$





19,955





$





269





5.42





%













Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions









166,897









1,804





4.38





%













158,151









1,823





4.59





%













91,557









1,200





5.27





%













Investment securities - taxable









400,779









4,588





4.59





%













375,552









4,230





4.49





%













373,540









4,261





4.55





%













Investment securities - nontaxable (1)









843,476









11,722





5.57





%













829,544









12,286





5.92





%













685,969









9,349





5.45





%













Restricted investment securities









30,562









534





6.99





%













33,173









608





7.17





%













38,085









674





7.00





%













Loans (1)













6,790,312









107,439





6.42





%













6,839,153









112,325





6.53





%













6,598,614









107,673





6.56





%













Total earning assets (1)





$





8,241,035





$





126,186





6.20





%









$





8,241,190





$





131,339





6.34





%









$





7,807,720





$





123,426





6.35





%









































































Interest-bearing deposits





$





5,005,853





$





37,698





3.05





%









$





4,881,914





$





39,408





3.21





%









$





4,529,325





$





39,072





3.47





%













Time deposits













1,204,593









12,690





4.27





%













1,248,412









13,868





4.42





%













1,107,622









12,345





4.48





%













Short-term borrowings









1,839









18





3.97





%













1,862









22





4.67





%













1,763









23





5.16





%













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









177,883









1,996





4.49





%













236,525









2,802





4.64





%













355,220









4,738





5.28





%













Subordinated debentures









233,525









3,601





6.17





%













233,419









3,636





6.23





%













233,101









3,480





5.97





%













Junior subordinated debentures









48,871









684





5.60





%













48,839









701





5.62





%













48,742









692





5.62





%













Total interest-bearing liabilities





$





6,672,564





$





56,687





3.44





%









$





6,650,971





$





60,437





3.61





%









$





6,275,773





$





60,350





3.86





%









































































Net interest income (1)









$





69,499

















$





70,902

















$





63,076

















Net interest margin (2)













2.95





%

















2.95





%

















2.82





%













Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)













3.42





%

















3.43





%

















3.25





%













Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)













3.41





%

















3.40





%

















3.24





%













Cost of funds (4)

















3.02





%

















3.15





%

















3.35





%

































































































































(1





)





Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.









(2





)





See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.









(3





)





TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.









(4





)





Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.



























QCR Holding, Inc.





Consolidated Financial Highlights





(Unaudited)





















































As of





















March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,









March 31,





















2025









2024









2024









2024









2024





















































(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















































ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES



































Beginning balance





$





89,841









$





86,321









$





87,706









$





84,470









$





87,200

















Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS









-













93













(1,812





)









498













(3,377





)













Credit loss expense









4,743













6,832













3,828













4,343













3,736

















Loans/leases charged off









(4,944





)









(4,787





)









(3,871





)









(1,751





)









(3,560





)













Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off









714













1,382













470













146













471



















Ending balance









$









90,354













$









89,841













$









86,321













$









87,706













$









84,470





















































































NONPERFORMING ASSETS



































Nonaccrual loans/leases





$





47,259









$





40,080









$





33,480









$





33,546









$





29,439

















Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more









356













4,270













1,298













87













142

















Total nonperforming loans/leases









47,615













44,350













34,778













33,633













29,581

















Other real estate owned









402













661













369













369













784

















Other repossessed assets









122













543













542













512













962



















Total nonperforming assets









$









48,139













$









45,554













$









35,689













$









34,514













$









31,327





















































































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS



































Nonperforming assets / total assets









0.53





%









0.50





%









0.39





%









0.39





%









0.36





%













ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment









1.32





%









1.32





%









1.30





%









1.33





%









1.33





%













ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases









189.76





%









202.57





%









248.21





%









260.77





%









285.55





%













Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases









0.06





%









0.05





%









0.05





%









0.02





%









0.05





%















































































































INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1)



































Special mention





$





55,327









$





73,636









$





80,121









$





85,096









$





111,729

















Substandard (2)









85,033













84,930













70,022













80,345













70,841

















Doubtful (2)









-













-













-













-













-



















Total Criticized loans (3)







$





140,360









$





158,566









$





150,143









$





165,441









$





182,570

















































Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2)









1.25





%









1.25





%









1.03





%









1.17





%









1.07





%













Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)









2.06





%









2.34





%









2.20





%









2.41





%









2.75





%









































(1





)





Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.









(2





)





Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.









(3





)





Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 , regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.































































































QCR Holding, Inc.













Consolidated Financial Highlights













(Unaudited)

































































































For the Quarter Ended

























March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

















SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES













2025













2024













2024

























(dollars in thousands)





















































TOTAL ASSETS







































Quad City Bank and Trust (1)









$





2,777,634













$





2,588,587













$





2,618,727

















m2 Equipment Finance, LLC













276,096

















310,915

















350,801

















Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust













2,617,143

















2,614,570

















2,423,936

















Community State Bank













1,583,646

















1,531,559

















1,445,230

















Guaranty Bank













2,331,944

















2,342,958

















2,327,985























































TOTAL DEPOSITS







































Quad City Bank and Trust (1)









$





2,397,047













$





2,126,566













$





2,161,515

















Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust













1,883,952

















1,882,487

















1,757,353

















Community State Bank













1,238,307

















1,256,938

















1,187,926

















Guaranty Bank













1,840,774

















1,824,139

















1,743,514























































TOTAL LOANS & LEASES







































Quad City Bank and Trust (1)









$





2,041,181













$





2,048,926













$





2,046,038

















m2 Equipment Finance, LLC













284,983

















320,237

















354,815

















Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust













1,790,065

















1,761,467

















1,680,127

















Community State Bank













1,197,005

















1,159,389

















1,113,070

















Guaranty Bank













1,794,915

















1,814,622

















1,809,101























































TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS







































Quad City Bank and Trust (1)













85





%













96





%













95





%













Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust













95





%













94





%













96





%













Community State Bank













97





%













92





%













94





%













Guaranty Bank













98





%













99





%













104





%























































































TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS







































Quad City Bank and Trust (1)













73





%













79





%













78





%













Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust













68





%













67





%













69





%













Community State Bank













76





%













76





%













77





%













Guaranty Bank













77





%













77





%













78





%



















































ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT







































Quad City Bank and Trust (1)













1.44





%













1.49





%













1.40





%













m2 Equipment Finance, LLC













4.37





%













4.22





%













3.75





%













Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust













1.38





%













1.44





%













1.34





%













Community State Bank













1.08





%













0.98





%













1.12





%













Guaranty Bank













1.30





%













1.25





%













1.15





%



















































RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED)







































Quad City Bank and Trust (1)













1.31





%













1.09





%













0.79





%













Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust













2.14





%













3.12





%













3.09





%













Community State Bank













1.07





%













1.30





%













1.25





%













Guaranty Bank













0.72





%













0.91





%













0.88





%



















































NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)







































Quad City Bank and Trust (1)













3.45





%













3.53





%













3.31





%













Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust













4.00





%













3.95





%













3.77





%













Community State Bank













3.78





%













3.77





%













3.75





%













Guaranty Bank (3)













3.05





%













3.18





%













2.98





%



















































ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET

































INTEREST MARGIN, NET







































Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust









$





-













$





-













$





-

















Community State Bank













(1





)













(1





)













(1





)













Guaranty Bank













218

















504

















396

















QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)













(33





)













(32





)













(32





)













































(1





)





Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.









(2





)





Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.









(3





)





Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, 2.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.









(4





)





Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.











































QCR Holding, Inc.





Consolidated Financial Highlights





(Unaudited)

















































































As of

























March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

















GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS













2025













2024













2024













2024













2024

























(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)











































































































Stockholders' equity (GAAP)









$





1,022,747













$





997,387













$





976,620













$





936,319













$





907,342

















Less: Intangible assets













148,995

















149,657

















150,347

















151,468

















152,158

















Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)









$





873,752













$





847,730













$





826,273













$





784,851













$





755,184





































































Total assets (GAAP)









$





9,152,779













$





9,026,030













$





9,088,565













$





8,871,991













$





8,599,549

















Less: Intangible assets













148,995

















149,657

















150,347

















151,468

















152,158

















Tangible assets (non-GAAP)









$





9,003,784













$





8,876,373













$





8,938,218













$





8,720,523













$





8,447,391







































































Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)













9.70









%

















9.55









%

















9.24









%

















9.00









%

















8.94









%



















































































































(1





)





This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.































QCR Holding, Inc.









Consolidated Financial Highlights









(Unaudited)





































































GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS













For the Quarter Ended

























March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

















ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)













2025













2024













2024













2024













2024

























(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



































































Net income (GAAP)









$





25,797













$





30,225













$





27,785













$





29,114













$





26,726





































































Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):





















































Income:





















































Fair value loss on derivatives, net













(156





)













(2,594





)













(542





)













(145





)













(144





)













Total non-core income (non-GAAP)









$





(156





)









$





(2,594





)









$





(542





)









$





(145





)









$





(144





)

































































Expense:





















































Goodwill impairment













-

















-

















431

















-

















-

















Restructuring expense













-

















-

















1,544

















-

















-

















Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)









$





-













$





-













$





1,975













$





-













$





-



























































































































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)













$









25,953

















$









32,819

















$









30,302

















$









29,259

















$









26,870









































































ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)











































































































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)









$





25,953













$





32,819













$





30,302













$





29,259













$





26,870





































































Weighted average common shares outstanding













16,900,785

















16,871,652

















16,846,200

















16,814,814

















16,783,348

















Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding













17,013,992

















17,024,481

















16,982,400

















16,921,854

















16,910,675







































































Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):

























































Basic













$









1.54

















$









1.95

















$









1.80

















$









1.74

















$









1.60





















Diluted













$









1.53

















$









1.93

















$









1.78

















$









1.73

















$









1.59









































































ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)











































































































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)









$





25,953













$





32,819













$





30,302













$





29,259













$





26,870





































































Average Assets









$





9,015,439













$





9,050,280













$





8,968,653













$





8,776,002













$





8,550,855







































































Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)

















1.15









%

















1.45









%

















1.35









%

















1.33









%

















1.26









%

















Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)

















10.20









%

















13.19









%

















12.60









%

















12.69









%

















11.90









%





































































NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)











































































































Net interest income (GAAP)









$





59,986













$





61,204













$





59,722













$





56,163













$





54,699

















Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)













9,513

















9,698

















9,544

















8,914

















8,377

















Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)









$





69,499













$





70,902













$





69,266













$





65,077













$





63,076

















Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion













184

















471

















463

















268

















363

















Adjusted net interest income









$





69,315













$





70,431













$





68,803













$





64,809













$





62,713





































































Average earning assets









$





8,241,035













$





8,241,190













$





8,183,196













$





7,999,044













$





7,807,720







































































Net interest margin (GAAP)

















2.95









%

















2.95









%

















2.90









%

















2.82









%

















2.82









%

















Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)

















3.42









%

















3.43









%

















3.37









%

















3.27









%

















3.25









%

















Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)

















3.41









%

















3.40









%

















3.34









%

















3.26









%

















3.24









%





































































EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)











































































































Noninterest expense (GAAP)









$





46,539













$





53,499













$





53,565













$





49,888













$





50,690





































































Net interest income (GAAP)









$





59,986













$





61,204













$





59,722













$





56,163













$





54,699

















Noninterest income (GAAP)













16,892

















30,625

















27,157

















30,889

















26,858

















Total income









$





76,878













$





91,829













$





86,879













$





87,052













$





81,557







































































Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)

















60.54









%

















58.26









%

















61.65









%

















57.31









%

















62.15









%

















Adjusted efficiency ratio (core noninterest expense/core total income) (Non-GAAP)

















60.38









%

















56.25









%

















58.45









%

















57.19









%

















62.01









%































































(1





)





Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.









(2





)





Non-core or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.









(3





)





Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.

























(4





)





Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.









(5





)





Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.







