QCR Holdings, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 23

$QCRH Insider Trading Activity

$QCRH insiders have traded $QCRH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE A LEE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) purchased 1,094 shares for an estimated $85,840

LARRY J HELLING (CEO, QCRH & CRBT) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $64,528

JAMES D. KLEIN (President, CRBT) sold 630 shares for an estimated $46,242

$QCRH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $QCRH stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QCRH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QCRH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Full Release



MOLINE, Ill., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (“QCRH” or the “Company”) announced today that its second quarter ended June 30, 2025, financial results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the next day, Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to join.







Teleconference:







Dial-in information for the call is 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be archived and available for replay through July 31, 2025. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 8414968.







Webcast:







A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at



www.qcrh.com



. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.







About QCR Holdings, Inc.







QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $9.2 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in loans and $7.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.qcrh.com



.







Contacts:







Nick W. Anderson





Chief Financial Officer





(309) 743-7707





nanderson@qcrh.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.