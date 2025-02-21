QCR Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

QCR Holdings declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable April 3, 2025, to stockholders of record March 19, 2025.

QCR Holdings, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share, set to be paid on April 3, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 19, 2025. The company, based in Moline, Illinois, operates as a multi-bank holding entity, providing commercial and consumer banking services through its four wholly owned subsidiary banks across various regions, including Iowa and Missouri. As of the end of 2024, QCR Holdings reported assets totaling $9.0 billion, with $6.8 billion in loans and $7.1 billion in deposits. Further information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a cash dividend of $0.06 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment schedule indicates financial stability and ongoing profitability, enhancing investor confidence.

Having a consistent dividend policy can attract income-focused investors, potentially broadening the shareholder base.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a low cash dividend of $0.06 per share may indicate limited financial strength or growth potential, which could concern investors about the company's overall financial health.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by QCR Holdings?

QCR Holdings declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share on February 19, 2025.

When will the cash dividend be payable?

The cash dividend will be payable on April 3, 2025.

What is the record date for the cash dividend?

The record date for the cash dividend is March 19, 2025.

Where is QCR Holdings, Inc. headquartered?

QCR Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

How many locations does QCR Holdings have?

QCR Holdings has 36 locations across Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

$QCRH Insider Trading Activity

$QCRH insiders have traded $QCRH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE A LEE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) purchased 1,094 shares for an estimated $85,840

NICK W ANDERSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $55,305 .

. MARIE Z. ZIEGLER purchased 80 shares for an estimated $6,510

$QCRH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $QCRH stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced that on February 19, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable on April 3, 2025, to holders of common stock of the Company of record on March 19, 2025.







QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its four wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994; Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001; Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016; and Guaranty Bank (formerly known as Springfield Fist Community Bank), based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $9.0 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in loans and $7.1 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.qcrh.com



Todd A. Gipple





President





Chief Financial Officer





(309) 743-7745









tgipple@qcrh.com







