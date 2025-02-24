QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition with Retirement of CEO Larry J. Helling

QCR Holdings announces CEO Larry J. Helling's retirement, with Todd A. Gipple succeeding him effective May 22, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

QCR Holdings, Inc. has announced that Larry J. Helling will retire as Chief Executive Officer effective after the annual stockholders meeting on May 22, 2025. He will also step down from the boards of the Company and Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company. Todd A. Gipple, currently the President and Chief Financial Officer, will succeed Helling as President and CEO, while Nick W. Anderson, the Chief Accounting Officer, will become the new CFO. Helling has been with the organization since 2001 and served as CEO since 2019, focusing on client relationships and local control during challenging economic times. Both Gipple and Anderson express a commitment to maintaining the company’s community-focused banking model. The transition will take place immediately following the stockholders' meeting. QCR Holdings operates multiple banks in the Midwest and reported significant financial assets as of December 31, 2024.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Todd A. Gipple as the new CEO indicates a commitment to continuity and stability in leadership, crucial for maintaining investor confidence.

The seamless succession plan demonstrates effective governance and strategic foresight in ensuring that leadership transitions do not disrupt the organization’s operations.

The new leadership team, including Nick W. Anderson as CFO, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that could foster growth and innovation at QCR Holdings.

Mr. Gipple’s focus on retaining the local community banking model highlights QCR Holdings' dedication to its regional markets and long-term relationships, which may enhance customer loyalty and community engagement.

Potential Negatives

The retirement of CEO Larry J. Helling may create uncertainty regarding the company's future direction and leadership stability.

The transition to new leadership could impact investor confidence, particularly given that Mr. Gipple has been primarily focused on CFO responsibilities and may need time to adapt to the CEO role.

Mr. Helling's retirement after 6 years of leadership may raise concerns about the potential for changes in the company's strategic priorities or operational focus going forward.

FAQ

Who is retiring as CEO of QCR Holdings?

Larry J. Helling will retire as CEO effective May 22, 2025, following the annual stockholders meeting.

Who will succeed Larry J. Helling as CEO?

Todd A. Gipple, the current President and CFO, will become the new CEO after Mr. Helling's retirement.

When is the annual stockholders meeting for QCR Holdings?

The annual stockholders meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2025.

What roles will Nick W. Anderson take on at QCR Holdings?

Nick W. Anderson will become the Chief Financial Officer after Todd A. Gipple moves to CEO.

What is QCR Holdings known for?

QCR Holdings is a multi-bank holding company focused on community banking in several regions across the Midwest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$QCRH Insider Trading Activity

$QCRH insiders have traded $QCRH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE A LEE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) purchased 1,094 shares for an estimated $85,840

NICK W ANDERSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $55,305 .

. MARIE Z. ZIEGLER purchased 80 shares for an estimated $6,510

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QCRH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $QCRH stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (“QCR Holdings” or the “Company”), today announced that, effective immediately following the annual stockholders meeting on May 22, 2025, Larry J. Helling will retire from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and of Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company, one of the Company’s wholly-owned bank subsidiaries. Additionally, Mr. Helling will also retire at that time from the boards of directors of the Company and Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company. Upon Mr. Helling’s retirement, Todd A. Gipple, the Company’s current President and Chief Financial Officer, will become President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Additionally, Nick W. Anderson, the Company’s current Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will become the Company’s Chief Financial Officer upon Mr. Gipple’s move to Chief Executive Officer.





“We were extremely fortunate to have Larry’s leadership as CEO over the past 6 years. Larry joined the organization in 2001 with the formation of Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company and became CEO of the Company in 2019. Larry has left an indelible mark on the entire organization,” remarked Marie Ziegler, Chair of QCR Holdings. “Larry’s focus on our clients, shareholders and employees through his emphasis on local control of our banking subsidiaries has been critical in guiding us through the past several years, which included the pandemic and the unique inflationary economic environment. We appreciate Larry’s dedication to the organization and working with the board to implement a seamless succession. We congratulate Larry on his impressive career and look forward to his continued friendship during his well-earned retirement.”





“It’s been an honor to serve at QCR Holdings and its banking subsidiaries for more than two decades. I have been fortunate to see the positive impacts that our company has had on the communities we serve. We are a relationship-driven organization, and that is reflected in our talented employees, who work diligently to make a positive difference for our clients,” commented Mr. Helling. “Our growth and success in recent years have been possible because of Todd’s leadership and exceptional ability to work with others. I leave knowing that the organization will continue to be guided by a strong leader who embraces our culture.”





Mr. Gipple has served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2000, when he transitioned from a successful public accounting career. Through his years in the organization, Mr. Gipple has served in other capacities, including Chief Operating Officer, President and, since 2009, as a director of the Company, in addition to serving on the boards of the Company’s various banking subsidiaries. Mr. Gipple also is an active community leader in the Quad Cities and has served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committees of several local organizations during his 40 years in the community. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of The John Deere Classic and is Past-Chair and a current member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley. “I’m honored to take on the CEO role of our company following our annual meeting in May,” said Mr. Gipple. “I have been fortunate to work with Larry since he joined QCR Holdings in 2001 when he founded Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company, and I have enjoyed working closely with him the past six years as he has led our company as CEO. It has been very rewarding to be a part of the company’s success the past 25 years. I look forward to continuing that success by retaining our local community banking model that keeps us focused on exceeding the expectations of our clients, creating stronger communities, and sustaining our top-tier financial performance. This focus has served us well throughout the history of our company and has created long-term value for our shareholders.”





Mr. Anderson, an Illinois native and graduate of Western Illinois University, is a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Anderson began his banking career as a teller while working his way through college. Since late 2019, he has served as Chief Accounting Officer of the Company, overseeing all of the Company’s internal and external financial reporting. He also is actively involved in his community and currently serves as the Vice President of Project Renewal of Davenport, Inc., which provides educational, recreational, and social activities for children during the school year and summer. “I have had the pleasure of working closely with Nick for over 20 years and I am fully confident that his transition into the Chief Financial Officer role will be seamless,” said Mr. Gipple. “He has the trust of the board and the executive management team and will do an excellent job overseeing the financial responsibilities at the Company while continuing to be an important part of communicating our successful story with shareholders and other constituencies.”





Mr. Helling’s retirement and Messrs. Gipple’s and Anderson’s appointments will be effective immediately following the Company’s annual stockholder meeting, scheduled to be held on May 22, 2025.







About Us







QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994; Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001; Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016; Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank in 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Illinois. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $9.0 billion in assets, $6.7 billion in loans, and $7.1 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.







PRESS CONTACT:







Cari Henson





VP, Corporate Communications Manager





309.277.2668 | chenson@qcrh.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.