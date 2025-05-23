QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Election of Directors and Leadership Changes at Annual Meeting

QCR Holdings, Inc. announced board elections, executive changes, and a cash dividend during its annual stockholders' meeting.

QCR Holdings, Inc. announced the re-election of Brent R. Cobb, Mark C. Kilmer, and Amy L. Reasner as Class II directors for three-year terms during its annual stockholder meeting on May 23, 2025. As a result of the retirements of Larry J. Helling and Donna J. Sorensen, the Board of Directors has been reduced from 13 to 11 members. Todd A. Gipple has been appointed President and CEO, while Nick W. Anderson takes on the role of CFO, with Brittany N. Whitfield serving as Chief Accounting Officer. The board also declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on July 3, 2025, to stockholders recorded as of June 18, 2025. QCR Holdings is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Moline, Illinois, with assets totaling $9.2 billion and operations across Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois.

Three Class II directors were re-elected to three-year terms, indicating stability in leadership and governance.

The company successfully transitioned its leadership with Todd A. Gipple taking over as President and CEO, fostering continuity in management after Larry J. Helling's retirement.

A cash dividend of $0.06 per share was declared, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Reduction in Board of Directors from 13 to 11 members could indicate governance or succession planning issues.

Retirement of long-term executives, such as Larry J. Helling, raises concerns about leadership stability and future direction of the Company.

The cash dividend of $0.06 per share may be perceived as insufficient by investors, potentially indicating cash flow challenges or limited growth prospects.

Who were the newly elected directors of QCR Holdings?

Brent R. Cobb, Mark C. Kilmer, and Amy L. Reasner were re-elected as directors.

What changes occurred in the Board of Directors?

The number of board members decreased from 13 to 11 after two directors' terms ended.

Who took over as CEO of QCR Holdings?

Todd A. Gipple became the President and Chief Executive Officer following Larry J. Helling's retirement.

What is the declared cash dividend for QCR Holdings stockholders?

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable on July 3, 2025.

What services does QCR Holdings provide?

QCR Holdings offers full-service commercial and consumer banking, trust, and wealth management services.

$QCRH Insider Trading Activity

$QCRH insiders have traded $QCRH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE A LEE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) purchased 1,094 shares for an estimated $85,840

LARRY J HELLING (CEO, QCRH & CRBT) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $64,528

JAMES D. KLEIN (President, CRBT) sold 630 shares for an estimated $46,242

$QCRH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $QCRH stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QCRH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QCRH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

MOLINE, Ill., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced the election of three Class II directors at the Company’s annual meeting of its stockholders. The directors, Brent R. Cobb, Mark C. Kilmer, and Amy L. Reasner were re-elected to three-year terms. The directorships of Larry J. Helling and Donna J. Sorensen, J.D. ended at the 2025 Annual Meeting resulting in a reduction in the number of Board of Directors members from 13 to 11.





Todd A. Gipple assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer due to Mr. Helling’s retirement and Nick W. Anderson assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer due to Mr. Gipple’s move to Chief Executive Officer, as previously announced. Brittany N. Whitfield will serve as Chief Accounting Officer of the Company.





Additionally, on May 21, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable on July 3, 2025, to holders of common stock of the Company of record on June 18, 2025.







QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $9.2 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in loans and $7.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.qcrh.com



.





