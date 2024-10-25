News & Insights

QCR Holdings Exhibits Strong Financial Growth and Performance

October 25, 2024 — 02:21 pm EDT

An update from QCR Holdings ( (QCRH) ) is now available.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a Midwest-based bank holding company, showcases robust financial performance with a 13.9% compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share since 2019. Its diversified income sources and strong market presence, especially in mid-sized metros, contribute to its top-quartile performance among peers. With total assets of $9.1 billion and notable growth in wealth management, QCR Holdings continues to deliver exceptional returns, supported by a dedicated team and strategic business lines.

