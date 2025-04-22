QCR HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $QCRH Reports Quarterly Earnings

QCR HOLDINGS ($QCRH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.53 per share, missing estimates of $1.53 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $76,880,000, beating estimates of $66,378,948 by $10,501,052.

QCR HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

QCR HOLDINGS insiders have traded $QCRH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE A LEE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) purchased 1,094 shares for an estimated $85,840

NICK W ANDERSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $55,305 .

. JAMES D. KLEIN (President, CRBT) sold 630 shares for an estimated $46,242

QCR HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of QCR HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

