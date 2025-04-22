Stocks
QCRH

QCR HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $QCRH Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 22, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

QCR HOLDINGS ($QCRH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.53 per share, missing estimates of $1.53 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $76,880,000, beating estimates of $66,378,948 by $10,501,052.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $QCRH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

QCR HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

QCR HOLDINGS insiders have traded $QCRH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NICOLE A LEE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) purchased 1,094 shares for an estimated $85,840
  • NICK W ANDERSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $55,305.
  • JAMES D. KLEIN (President, CRBT) sold 630 shares for an estimated $46,242

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

QCR HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of QCR HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

QCRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.