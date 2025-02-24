QCR Holdings CEO Larry Helling To Retire, Todd Gipple To Succeed

(RTTNews) - QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Monday announced that Larry Helling will retire from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and of Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company, one of the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiaries.

Additionally, Helling will also retire at that time from the boards of directors of the Company and Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company.

Upon Helling's retirement, Todd Gipple, the Company's current President and Chief Financial Officer, will become President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Additionally, Nick Anderson, the Company's current Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will become the Company's Chief Financial Officer upon Gipple's move to Chief Executive Officer.

Gipple has served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer since 2000, when he transitioned from a successful public accounting career. Through his years in the organization, Gipple has served in other capacities, including Chief Operating Officer, President and, since 2009, as a director of the Company, in addition to serving on the boards of the Company's various banking subsidiaries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.