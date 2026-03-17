QCR Holdings About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (QCRH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/19/26, QCR Holdings Inc (Symbol: QCRH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 4/3/26. As a percentage of QCRH's recent stock price of $83.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from QCRH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of QCRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QCRH's low point in its 52 week range is $60.83 per share, with $96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.77.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, QCRH makes up 1.23% of the JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JPSV) which is trading up by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding QCRH).

In Tuesday trading, QCR Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.