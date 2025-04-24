$QCOM stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QCOM stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $305,301,152 of trading volume.

$QCOM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QCOM:

$QCOM insiders have traded $QCOM stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDER H ROGERS (President QTL & Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,660 shares for an estimated $4,941,333 .

. AKASH J. PALKHIWALA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 18,670 shares for an estimated $2,919,110 .

. ANN C CHAPLIN (General Counsel&Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,205 shares for an estimated $1,962,123 .

. JAMES H THOMPSON (Chief Technology Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,376,720

NEIL MARTIN (SVP, Finance and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,048 shares for an estimated $332,193 .

. HEATHER S ACE (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $246,784

$QCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,236 institutional investors add shares of $QCOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QCOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QCOM stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$QCOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QCOM in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/07/2024

$QCOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QCOM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $QCOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $215.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $180.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 11/07/2024

