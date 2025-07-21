$QCOM stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QCOM stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $266,582,832 of trading volume.

$QCOM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QCOM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $QCOM stock page ):

$QCOM insiders have traded $QCOM stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDER H ROGERS (President QTL & Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,287 shares for an estimated $3,275,552 .

. AKASH J. PALKHIWALA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 19,669 shares for an estimated $2,969,664 .

. HEATHER S ACE (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $467,168 .

. NEIL MARTIN (SVP, Finance and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,530 shares for an estimated $250,881.

$QCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,319 institutional investors add shares of $QCOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QCOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QCOM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

$QCOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QCOM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

$QCOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QCOM recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $QCOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $165.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $190.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Tal Liani from B of A Securities set a target price of $200.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $157.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $190.0 on 05/01/2025

