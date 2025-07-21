$QCOM stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QCOM stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $266,582,832 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QCOM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $QCOM stock page):
$QCOM Insider Trading Activity
$QCOM insiders have traded $QCOM stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDER H ROGERS (President QTL & Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,287 shares for an estimated $3,275,552.
- AKASH J. PALKHIWALA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 19,669 shares for an estimated $2,969,664.
- HEATHER S ACE (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $467,168.
- NEIL MARTIN (SVP, Finance and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,530 shares for an estimated $250,881.
$QCOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,319 institutional investors add shares of $QCOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 58,764,593 shares (+656661.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $9,358,849,081
- AMUNDI removed 6,232,959 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $957,444,831
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 5,201,085 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $798,938,666
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,585,707 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,800,452
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 3,243,092 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $516,494,831
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. removed 3,082,396 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $473,486,849
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,857,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,361,297
$QCOM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $QCOM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.
$QCOM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QCOM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
$QCOM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QCOM recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $QCOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $165.0 on 07/21/2025
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $190.0 on 07/17/2025
- Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 07/07/2025
- Tal Liani from B of A Securities set a target price of $200.0 on 06/17/2025
- Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $157.0 on 05/02/2025
- Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 05/01/2025
- Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $190.0 on 05/01/2025
