QCOM Named 'Top Dividend Stock of the Nasdaq 100' at Dividend Channel With 2.6% Yield

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Nasdaq 100'', according to Dividend Channel , which published its most recentreport. The report noted that among the components of the Nasdaq 100 index, QCOM shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent QCOM share price of $137.34 represents a price-to-book ratio of 6.4 and an annual dividend yield of 2.6% — by comparison, the average dividend paying stock in the Nasdaq 100 yields 1.6% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 10.3. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Qualcomm Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The report stated, ''Dividend investors approaching investing from a value standpoint are generally most interested in researching the strongest most profitable companies, that also happen to be trading at an attractive valuation. That's what we aim to find using our proprietary DividendRank formula, which ranks the coverage universe based upon our various criteria for both profitability and valuation, to generate a list of the top most 'interesting' stocks, meant for investors as a source of ideas that merit further research.''

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index tracks the hundred largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. The exclusion of financials sets the index apart, as does the inclusion of companies that are not US-based (the Dow Jones Industrial Average for instance only covers companies based in the United States). Click here to see the most popular ETF that follows the Nasdaq 100, and see the components and their weights, at ETFChannel.com »

The current annualized dividend paid by Qualcomm Inc is $3.56/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 03/05/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for QCOM, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

