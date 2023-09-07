QCOM Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.8% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Qualcomm Inc is a member of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.17% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $6,755,389 worth of QCOM shares.

The annualized dividend paid by Qualcomm Inc is $3.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/30/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for QCOM, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

QCOM operates in the Manufacturing sector, among companies like Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO), and Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI).

