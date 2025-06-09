QCOM Expands V2X Portfolio With Strategic Buyout: Is the Stock a Buy?

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently announced that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc has acquired Autotalks, a pioneer in the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems. The V2X system has emerged as one of the key enablers of creating a safer and efficient traffic system. The system facilitates communication between vehicles, pedestrians and connected roadway infrastructure. It creates a robust and real-time information sharing systems that offer alerts related to various road hazards, weather conditions, and traffic signals. The system can also enhance advanced driver-assistance systems and automated driving features.



Urban authorities worldwide are aiming to incorporate the V2X communication to optimize traffic flow, enhance public safety, reduce congestion and drive transportation efficiency. Improved connectivity infrastructure with accelerated 5G adoption is a key catalyst for V2X proliferation. Qualcomm is steadily expanding its Snapdragon Digital Chassis product portfolio to capitalize on this emerging trend. The acquisition of Autotalks is a strategic step towards that direction. Autotalks V2X solutions are compliant with global communication standards such as DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communications) and C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything).



With this buyout, Qualcomm will gain access to Autotalks’ comprehensive V2X expertise based on decades of innovation. This will enable Qualcomm to offer an extensive suite of automotive-qualified global V2X solutions for installation in vehicles, as well as 2-wheelers and roadside infrastructure.

QCOM Rides on Robust Demand & Portfolio Strength

The growing proliferation of EDGE networking that transforms connectivity in cars, business enterprises, homes, smart factories, next-generation PCs, wearables and tablets is a key growth driver for Qualcomm. The company recently inked a multi-year deal with Xiaomi, extending its long-standing partnership with the Chinese smartphone maker. QCOM has been Xiaomi’s technology partner in multiple ventures encompassing smartphones, automotive and more. Following the recent deal, Xiaomi is expected to adopt Qualcomm’s next-generation premium Snapdragon 8-series in its premium smartphone. The partnership also aims to expand into the domain of EDGE devices, including AR/VR glasses, smart home products, wearables, tablets and more.



Aramco Digital, a prominent technology company in Saudi Arabia, is collaborating with Qualcomm to develop leading-edge AI industrial IoT technologies and solutions to drive digital transformation across major sectors nationwide. It has also formed a partnership with e&, a global technology group. The collaboration is expected to focus on the development of advanced edge AI devices and deploy transformation technologies in the UAE’s essential sectors, including energy, manufacturing, logistics, retail and smart mobility. These factors show growing traction of Qualcomm’s industry-leading capabilities in the smartphone and IoT markets.



The company is doubling down on innovation to continue to hold its dominant position in the smartphone industry. It recently introduced the cutting-edge Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform. The new platform offers 65% improvement in AI performance, ensuring seamless support for large language models and various other AI capabilities. Seamless multitasking and enhanced system responsiveness highlight a significant improvement in CPU performance. Improved framerates and smoother gameplay are facilitated by major advancements in GPU rendering. This will significantly boost the company’s commercial prospects in the mid-range smartphone segment.



Major Challenges for Qualcomm

Qualcomm operates in a highly cyclical semiconductor industry influenced by rapid technological shifts and high competition. This demands rapid and continuous investment in technological advancements, which strains the margin. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is emerging as a major competitor for Qualcomm in automotive. NVIDIA Drive solutions offer hardware and software tools that developers need for autonomous vehicle development. QCOM is also facing stiff competition from Intel Corporation INTC in the emerging field of AI PCs. Moreover, long-time customers such as Apple and Samsung’s focus on in-house chip development is a major concern.



Qualcomm has a significant presence in China. A vast part of its customers includes Chinese manufacturers, which further clouds the revenue-generating potential owing to the strained bilateral trade relationship with the United States. The imposition of high tariffs can significantly impact Qualcomm’s revenue stream.



Moreover, Qualcomm has conducted several strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio to cater to the automotive, AI and IoT markets. Although its aggressive acquisition spree can boost market opportunity, it also raises integration risks.

Price Performance

QCOM shares have declined 26.4% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 18.7%. The company has outperformed Intel but underperformed relative to NVIDIA. Intel has declined 33.5%, while NVIDIA has increased 18%.



Estimate Revision Trend of QCOM

Earnings estimates for 2025 have decreased 0.25% to $11.81 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 has decreased 3.18% to $12.19. This portrays bearish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential from investors.



End Note

Qualcomm is witnessing healthy market traction in the automotive, Android handset and industrial IoT markets. Its new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform is already witnessing solid momentum, as major mobile makers such as HONOR and Vivo are set to adopt the chipset. Its efforts to strengthen its business model, revenue diversification, and portfolio expansion through a combined approach of innovation and acquisitions are positive.



However, Qualcomm’s extensive reliance on China and growing Sino-U.S. trade uncertainties are major concerns. Growing competition in each of its served markets is weighing on margins. Downtrend in estimate underscores investors’ growing concern about the company’s long-term prospects. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Qualcomm appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

