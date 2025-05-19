QCOM Advances Digital Transformation Initiative in UAE: Stock to Gain?

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM, recently announced that it has joined forces with e& a global technology group to strengthen digital infrastructure across the UAE. The strategic collaboration focuses on industrial and enterprise 5G edge AI gateways to facilitate the development of advanced edge AI devices and support generative AI capabilities by integrating large language models. Qualcomm will work on developing smart mobility and safety solutions to augment the UAE’s transportation infrastructure. QCOM will also support industrial IoT solution development for various sectors. The collaboration will implement a comprehensive strategy that focuses on rapidly elevating the UAE’s digital infrastructure across government, enterprise and industrial sectors.

Once operational, the global Engineering Center will collaborate with companies based in Abu Dhabi and worldwide. These partnerships are expected to support regional strategic initiatives and strengthen the local innovation ecosystem. By aligning with national priorities and development goals, the facility will support the company’s broader mission of enabling transformative technologies across various critical sectors, including energy, manufacturing, logistics, retail, and smart mobility, each playing a vital role in regional economic diversification and growth.

Will QCOM Stock Benefit?

QUALCOMM’s strategic move to establish an engineering center in Abu Dhabi places the company at the core of a region rapidly becoming a global hub for future-defining industries. With access to world-class research facilities, integrated infrastructure, and a growing set of top-tier talent, the center is set to accelerate innovation in AI, IoT, and data infrastructure across key sectors. This expansion will not only boost the fabless semiconductor company’s Research & Development capacity but also reinforce its position in high-growth markets, potentially translating into significant long-term revenue gains.

QCOM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM have plunged 22.9% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 18.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QCOM Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

QUALCOMM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below:



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%. Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities within the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Juniper also introduced new features within its AI-driven enterprise portfolio, enabling customers to simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while providing greater insight to network operators.



InterDigital IDCC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the trailing four quarters, InterDigital delivered an earnings surprise of 160.15%. The company is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities.



InterDigital designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.82% and has a long-term growth expectation of 14.81%. Arista currently serves five verticals, namely – cloud titans (customers that deploy more than one million servers), cloud specialty providers, service providers, financial services and the rest of the enterprise.

