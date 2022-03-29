QCLN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QCLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.74, changing hands as high as $66.42 per share. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QCLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QCLN's low point in its 52 week range is $49.131 per share, with $83.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.41.

