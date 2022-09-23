QCLN Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for QCLN

In trading on Friday, shares of the QCLN ETF (Symbol: QCLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.33, changing hands as low as $57.75 per share. QCLN shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QCLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QCLN's low point in its 52 week range is $44.25 per share, with $83.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.47.

