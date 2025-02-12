$QBTS stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QBTS stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $99,700,190 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QBTS:
$QBTS Insider Trading Activity
$QBTS insiders have traded $QBTS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QBTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD PUBLIC has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 39,046,617 shares for an estimated $175,586,306.
- ALAN E BARATZ (President & CEO) sold 8,372 shares for an estimated $44,120
- JOHN M. MARKOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,582 shares for an estimated $29,417
- DIANE NGUYEN (General Counsel) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $12,558
$QBTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $QBTS stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,624,407 shares (+103.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,445,018
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,977,379 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,609,983
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,125,441 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,106,195
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 839,942 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $825,578
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 645,039 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $634,008
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 579,674 shares (+293.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $569,761
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 287,632 shares (+127.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $282,713
